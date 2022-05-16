In Pictures: Limerick hurling fans at Munster SHC fixture in Ennis

LIMERICK senior hurlers played out a thrilling draw with Clare in their Munster senior hurling championship round robin fixture at Cusack Park, Ennis yesterday.
It finished Limerick 1-21, Clare 0-24 in the meeting of the fierce local rivals.
Limerick and Clare will do it all again in the Munster SHC final at a venue to be confirmed on Sunday, June 5, 4pm.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was on duty for the Limerick Leader as Sunday's big hurling clash in Ennis.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
First-year Vintners’ Federation of Ireland Bar Manager Apprentice Emma Hanley with fellow apprentice Dylan Naughton at the Old Quarter pub | PICTURES: Eamon Ward
The O'Connell Street revitalisation is scheduled to be complete by November | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.