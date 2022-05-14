Search

14 May 2022

Regional celebrate Division 1B Cup final success over Glenview

Regional celebrate Division 1B Cup final success over Glenview

Regional United players celebrate their Division 1B Cup final win at Jackman Park on Friday night Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

14 May 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Division 1B Calvert Cup Final:

Regional Utd B 2 Glenview Rvs 1
REGIONAL United completed the first part of a potential double when they captured the Division 1B Cup following a 2-1 win over Glenview in Jackman Park on Friday evening. 

Leading the way in the league by a point over Caherdavin, whom they play in the final game, Regional were determined to go into that game in a positive frame of mind and they did it thanks top a goal in each half by Gerry Fitzpatrick and Jeff Mannion.
Jack Delaney’s goal in between was all Rovers could muster against a determined United side.

Led by veteran keeper JJ Hartigan who kept his side in check all evening, the winners had good performers all through.

The back four were rock solid. In the middle of the park Aaron O’Hanlon quietly but effectively got on with his job while up front, Fitzpatrick always looked a threat.

Few gave Glenview a chance coming into the tie but they showed plenty of grot and determination. 

Shane Byrne and Gabriel Burke O'Dwyer made life difficult for the winners all around the park and Barry Butler and Jack Delaney also showed up well on the evening. 

A tentative opening half saw little in the ay of clear chances until the half hour mark when Eoghan Killian’s run into the box was blocked but the ball fell to Fitzpatrick who swiveled to shoot home from the edge of the six yard box. 

Glenview emerged after the break determined to get back in the game and got their reward within ten minutes when a sweeping move ended with Sean Keane putting a ball across the face of goal for Jack Delaney to finish. 

With the tie evenly poised, Regional found another gear and grabbed the winner when Byron Fitzgerald put a superb ball across the face of goal for the in-running Fitzpatrick and Mannion with the latter getting the vital touch to knock it over the line.  

Regional Utd B: JJ Hartigan; Sam Gleeson; Steve Gleeson; James Deery; Ben Carew; Aaron O'Hanlon; Mark Shanahan; Eoghan Killian; Rory Casserly; Gerry Fitzpatrick; Jeff Mannion. Subs: Byron Fitzgerald; Stephen Coughlan; Darrin Hanrahan; William Quaid.

Glenview Rvs: John Hurley; Dave Ahern; Shane Byrne; Marcus Cregan; Kenneth Duggan; Dara Curran; Cian Cusack; Gabriel Burke O'Dwyer; Jack Delaney; Sean Keane; Barry Butler. Subs: Shane Kilcoyne; Frank Lang; Dan Larkin; Colm Cassidy; Conor McNamara; Alex O'Doherty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media