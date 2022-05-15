Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

BK 5K

HELD on Wednesday evening of last week and hosted by Dundrum AC there was good performances from Limerick athletes on this fast, flat course.

Best was West Limerick native Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill who was 5th overall and won the Women’s race in a time of 16:07. She was followed in second by her sister Ide in 16:25 with both girls representing Donore Harriers.

Cappamore native Dymphna Ryan was third woman for Dundrum in 17:02. Aogan MacDomhnaill was first Limerick Man in 8th place overall on 16:36 with mother Carmel 1st F65 in 24:09. Derek Kiely (Limerick AC) was 9th in 16:43 with Gary Egan from An Bru 11th in 16:55. Tom Carey was 16th for Limerick AC in 17:51

Great Limerick Run

Well done to the Limerick AC team of Mike Neville, Enda Johnson, Aaron Gallagher and Keith Daly who won the Relay Marathon in a time of l

2:32:58. Other times included Paul Fitzgerald (2:51), Mike Lynch (2:55),Dave Hanlon (2:56), Liam Lynch (2:56) ,Paul Noonan (2:58)-all Limerick AC, Gerard Hanlon 3:17:54 and Con Mulcahy 4:20 (both West Limerick)

The Marathon and Half Marathon also doubled as the Munster Championships with John Kinsella taking the Senior Munster title in a fantastic time of 2:32:46 having been 4th overall. Dave Hanlon (Limerick AC) was 1st M45 in 2:56:54.

A brilliant run of 3:08:34 by An Bru’s Katarzyna Bobka saw her take the Women’s Munster title with Dooneen’s Clare Coleman taking Silver in 3:16:15. Both girls were 4th and 5th in the race overall.

In the ‘Half’ West Limerick’s Karl Lenihan took the M45 title in 1:15:01. Sharon Goldsmith (Country Club AC) was 1st F55 in 2:04:15. Others taking part included Ger Guina (1:19:40), Mike Griffin (1:29:21), Sinead McDermott (1:32:31.

Bilboa’s Declan Moore was 6th overall in the 6 mile in 31:42. Other times included the An Brú duo of Yvonne Casey (46:38) and Maurice Hope (39:25) and Maura O’Sullivan of the Country Club (47:43)

Parkrun

Oisin Spillane from Tralee set a new course record at UL in a time of 15:22.

Around the Country

Sean Quirke (Bilboa) was first in the Munster Mountain Running Race in Mangarton.

Tony Harty was 5th on his ‘debut’ for West Limerick in the Portlaw 5 Mile in Waterford, crossing the line in 26:33. Clubmate Killian Lynch was 13th in the Bweeng 5K in 16:28.

The Bilboa duo of Avril Kelly and Mick McCarthy ran the Dingle Half Marathon in 1:58:25 and 1:36:57 respectively.

Fixtures

The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Road race takes place this Sunday, at 11am from Limerick Racecourse.

The Michel ‘Curley’ Cunningham 4 Mile takes place on Friday 13th May at 7:30pm.

The Zac Bishop Memorial 4 Mile is hosted by Kilmallock AC on 27th May at 7:30pm.