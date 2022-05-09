Search

09 May 2022

Treaty United host Cork City in Munster Senior Cup semi-final

Treaty United host Cork City in Munster Senior Cup semi-final

Joel Coustrain of Treaty United in action against Barry Coffey during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match at the Markets Field in March

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United return to on field action this Monday night, this time in Munster Senior Cup against rivals Cork City.

Tonight's semi-final fixture is set for the Markets Field at 7pm.

Tommy Barrett's men will be looking to improve on their last performance, a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Cork city. That of course was the league and Barrett is all too aware of what the full time teams can do to you if you are not at 100%.

“They can kill you off. They are two years into a full time cycle now and they just punish you. That is just the way it is”
Barrett continued to praise his side's efforts.

“We have had spells in recent games where we are playing well. Even after we conceded the third goal against Cork, we kept playing an showed some good stuff”

Treaty have a break from league action until this Friday, May 13, when they host Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field in a crucial SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media