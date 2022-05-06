In Pictures: Limerick and Kerry stars attend Scoil Fhionain astro pitch official opening

The sun shone very brightly on Friday morning last April 29, for the Official Opening of the Astro Turf Pitch in Scoil Fhionain and to Extend a ’ Cead Mile Failte’ to two important Guests, Liam MacCarthy Cup and former Kerry Footballer Kieran Donaghy who performed the Opening of the facility which was blessed by Fr. Michael O’Shea PP.
The occasion marked the culmination a number of years of fundraising with the support of the local community to achieve the goal. Sean O’Neill a member of the Limerick Under 20 Hurling panel and past pupil Killian Aherne were among those present.
