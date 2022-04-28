Search

28 Apr 2022

Munster Rugby side to face Cardiff in crucial URC fixture is named

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

28 Apr 2022 1:08 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster rugby side has been named for Friday night’s vital URC clash against Cardiff at Musgrave Park (7.35pm).

Mike Haley keeps his place at full-back with Calvin Nash and Simon Zebo coming into the side on either flank.

Rory Scannell starts at inside centre with Chris Farrell keeping his place at 13 as Conor Murray and Ben Healy form the half-back partnership.

John Ryan joins Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Barron in the front row with Thomas Ahern starting in the engine room alongside Jean Kleyn.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the side.

Academy hooker Scott Buckley is among the replacements and in line to make his seventh appearance of the campaign.

Flanker Jack Daly is set for his first appearance since January after a spell on the sidelines with injury.

Ireland international trio Craig Casey, Joey Carbery and Shane Daly provide the backline back-up.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly.

