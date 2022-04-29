Limerick LWSSL Senior Ladies Soccer team kick-off Angela Hurst competition

THIS Saturday sees a welcome return to action for the Limerick LWSSL Senior Ladies Soccer team in the opening round of the FAI National Angela Hurst competition for 2022.

Limerick will open their campaign away to Clare this coming Saturday evening, April 30 in Sixmilebridge with a 6pm kick off.

Manager Andrew O'Halloran and Assistant Manager Sarah Kiely, along with backroom team member Eleanor Ryan, are impressed with the effort and commitment shown by the team to date.

"The team has gelled really well so far and the work rate is second to none. We're looking forward to the opening game," Andrew O'Halloran said.

Andrew believes that this Limerick Team is certainly capable of progressing beyond the group stages.

"A win on Saturday against Clare in the opening game is key ahead of the visit of a very strong Cork to the Treaty City in the coming weeks."

The standard of the LWSSL is extremely impressive which is a credit to the development of the league since its foundation over 35 years ago.

Assistant manager Sarah Kiely pointed out that the team is made up of players from Moyross, Kilmallock, Aisling Annacotty, Newtown Rovers and Ballylanders showing that Ladies Soccer in not just strong in Limerick City, but also across the entire county.

Sarah Kiely added: "It would be great if all clubs involved in the LWSSL league could come out and support the team on Saturday in what will be a highly entertaining game."

The winners from the Group, along with the second best team across the 4 groups, will progress to the next stage of the highly competitive national competition and these Limerick Ladies are hoping to go all the way.