Talented Askeaton rider claims prestigious TRM Spring Tour 2022

HIGHLY-RATED young Askeaton rider Robyn Moran kicked off the season in style to win the prestigious TRM Spring Tour 2022.

The tour began back in February with 20 legs taking place around the country. Robyn partnered the 8-year-old gelding Cushlas Friday, owned by Vera Griffin, from Athlacca, throughout the tour and together week after week they delivered consistent results securing them the overall win.

In a nail-biting final in Kildare last weekend, the outcome came down to the last few poles jumped to decide the winner.

Limerick rider Robyn also had success on the tour with her other mount Coolminga Inspector Royal taking two wins along the way.

Not only did they take the leading Horse/Rider combination but Robyn also also took the leading rider award and leading young rider award. As part of her prize she will now work with TRM who are Europe's largest manufacturer and distributor of Nutritional Feeds, supplements and general horse care products as their brand ambassador for the next 12 months.

As brand ambassador she joins some very accomplished riders such as Cian O'Connor and Greg Broderick.

Robyn is based in Askeaton and produces horses along with her dad Brian who himself was a very accomplished jockey before hanging up his boots.

Show jumping has been in the Moran family for generations with her grandmother Jill having competed nationally and internationally, her late grandfather Michael also well known for producing horses and competing himself.