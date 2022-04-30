Search

30 Apr 2022

Talented Askeaton rider claims prestigious TRM Spring Tour 2022

Talented Askeaton rider claims prestigious TRM Spring Tour 2022

Robyn Moran receives her champion sash and prize from Raoul Masterson from TRM Picture: Laurence Dunne Jumpinaction.net Photography

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

HIGHLY-RATED young Askeaton rider Robyn Moran kicked off the season in style to win the prestigious TRM Spring Tour 2022.

The tour began back in February with 20 legs taking place around the country. Robyn partnered the 8-year-old gelding Cushlas Friday, owned by Vera Griffin, from Athlacca, throughout the tour and together week after week they delivered consistent results securing them the overall win.

In a nail-biting final in Kildare last weekend, the outcome came down to the last few poles jumped to decide the winner. 

Limerick rider Robyn also had success on the tour with her other mount Coolminga Inspector Royal taking two wins along the way.

Not only did they take the leading Horse/Rider combination but Robyn also also took the leading rider award and leading young rider award. As part of her prize she will now work with TRM who are Europe's largest manufacturer and distributor of Nutritional Feeds, supplements and general horse care products as their brand ambassador for the next 12 months.

As brand ambassador she joins some very accomplished riders such as Cian O'Connor and Greg Broderick.

Robyn is based in Askeaton and produces horses along with her dad Brian who himself was a very accomplished jockey before hanging up his boots.

Show jumping has been in the Moran family for generations with her grandmother Jill having competed nationally and internationally, her late grandfather Michael also well known for producing horses and competing himself.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media