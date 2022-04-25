Limerick's Catholic Institute qualifies for Europe after reaching EY Champions Trophy final

LIMERICK'S Catholic Institute reached the EY Champions Trophy and with it qualified for Europe for 2023 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over UCD at Banbridge’s Havelock Park on Saturday.

The result secured a first ever European place for Catholic Institute next season.

Catholic Institute then lost out to Pemboke in Sunday's EY Champions Trophy final on a 4-1 scoreline. The two sides will meet again next Saturday in the Irish Senior Cup final.

Naomi Carroll scored the winning goal in Saturday's semi-final win over UCD at Havelock Park as the Limerick side added another big milestone to their breakthrough season.

Hannah Kelly opened the scoring for Insta but her twin sister Rachel, in UCD colours, levelled almost immediately. Laura Foley’s penalty corner deflection was cancelled out by a Hannah McLoughlin stroke in a mad-cap spell.

It remained that way until the very last play when Carroll finished off with just two seconds showing on the venue’s clock, leaving UCD crest-fallen.

Institute's Róisín Upton was named as the player of the season.

Upton told the Hockey Ireland website: “Tough way to bow out in the final but Pembroke were super clinical, catching us on the break in that first quarter. We dug deep and fought back but it just wasn’t meant to be.

“When we reflect on the season, we are delighted. A final of the Champions Trophy and a final of the cup, it is a fantastic achievement for our little club in Limerick.”

Pembroke had built a 2-0 lead in Sunday's final when Institute got back into the contest. Upton’s glorious overhead found her Ireland international team mate Naomi Upton at the right post to bat in a head-high volley, cutting the gap to 2-1.

Pembroke then went on to add two further goals and secure their 4-1 success.

Catholic Institute: P Smithwick, C O’Shea, N Carroll, R Upton, L Clery, L Foley, C Moloney, H Kelly, E Ryan, M Barrett, A Horan. Subs: A Hickey, B Murphy, A Bourke, L Ryan, J Clein.