26 Apr 2022

Pike Rovers U12s stun Shamrock Rovers to reach prestigious SFAI National Cup final

Pike Rovers U12 players celebrate one of their goals during the SFAI National Cup semi-final win over Shamrock Rovers at Crossagalla on Sunday

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Apr 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

PIKE Rovers' impressive U12 side booked their place in this year's SFAI National Cup final after securing a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Shamrock Rovers in their absorbing semi-final clash played at Pike Rovers Sportsgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Pike will now take another another leading Dublin side, St Kevin's Boys, in the prestigious national final, following their thrilling semi-final win in front of a sun-drenched bumper attendance at Crossagalla.

The semi-final sparked to life in a two-minute spell during the opening half which produced three goals. 

A minute after Shamrock Rovers had taken the lead, Pike Rovers hit back to draw level as the alert Tristan O'Driscoll reacted quickest to a back pass as his lighting speed saw him win possession, before coolly slotting the ball past the on-coming net minder.

Moments later, the Limerick Hoops were in front as Josh Daly conjured up a top class finish to leave Pike leading 2-1 at the break.

In a nip and tuck second half, it was Rovers who got on level terms mid way through the half to tie the scores at 2-2. The nail-biting semi-final then went to extra-time.

It was Pike who regained the lead as a cracking free-kick from Martin Hogan was parried by the Rovers netminder and the alert Tristan O'Driscoll nipped and dispatched it to the net.

After taking the lead again, a brilliant all-round team performance from the Pike players prevented their opponents from getting back level once again, much to the delight of the home supporters.

PIKE ROVERS: Ross Ryan, Rian Hogan, Ryan Lipper, Eason Bian, Tristan O'Driscoll, Rian Hanrahan Stewart, Scott Hartigan, Alex Meaney, Madison McGuane, Paddy Casey, Martin Hogan, Josh Daly.

