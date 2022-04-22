In Pictures: Limerick minor hurlers ease past Kerry to book Munster quarter-final spot

LIMERICK minor hurlers set up a home quarter-final meeting with Waterford in the Munster championship next week after easing past Kerry at Kilmallock in their group fixture this week.
A clinical Limerick side secured a quarter-final clash with Waterford, back at Kilmallock on Tuesday evening next, 6.30pm, after recording a resounding 5-24 to 0-4 victory over an out-classed Kerry side on Tuesday evening.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson covered the meeting of Limerick and Kerry minor hurlers for the Limerick Leader.
