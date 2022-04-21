In Pictures: Lisnagry FC celebrate underage cup win

Lisnagry FC U/12s are celebrating this week having won the LDSL U/12 Division 1 League Cup final versus Fairview Rangers AFC in Fairgreen last Friday night April 15 2022.
Lisnagry opened scoring with goal from Harry Kett, however Fairview equalised shortly after to leave tied 1-1 at half time.
With no goals in second half the game went straight to penalties. With the tie all square at 4-4 after first 5 penalties, Tom Conway won the tie for Lisnagry FC in sudden death shoot out.
