19 Apr 2022

WATCH: Treaty United strike at the death to edge past Wexford FC at Markets Field

Treaty United players celebrate Stephen Christopher's late winner against Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Monday night Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Tom Clancy at the Markets Field

18 Apr 2022 11:09 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

STEPHEN Christopher’s late, late penalty gave Treaty a precious victory over Wexford in their SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture played at the Markets Field on Monday night.

Christopher's dramatic stoppage time strike from 12-yards was the difference as Treaty extended their unbeaten run to five.

The visitors looked to have shaded the contest and taken a point, but Willie Armshaw was fouled before the Cork native sent the 'keeper the wrong way to the delight of the loyal home support.  

Treaty led 1-0 at half-time with Enda Curran netting for the fifth time this season. He finished right footed through a sea of bodies, to give Untied a lead after 28 minutes. Curran had netted twice in the 5-1 victory in Wexford on the opening night.

Wexford, managed by Ian Ryan, offered plenty in attack with Jack Doherty and Dinny Corcoran causing problems. Corcoran had an effort well saved by Jack Brady just a minute before Treaty took the lead.

Barrett has another injury concern with Joel Coustrain limping off after just 38 minutes.  

Aaron Dobbs levelled this contest entering the final fifteen minutes, sending an unstoppable header beyond Brady. Both sides then hunted the winner.

Brady sent the speedy Armshaw clear and he was fouled allowing Christopher become the hero.

Treaty move up to fourth, and open up a four-point gap over Wexford, who were chasing back-to-back wins. Next up is Longford Town, on Saturday evening.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Charlie Fleming, Jack Lynch, Mark Walsh, Marc Ludden; Joel Coustrain (Mark Keane 38 – inj), Lee Devitt, Joe Collins (William Armshaw 86), Callum McNamara, Stephen Christopher; Enda Curran (Dean George 67). 

Wexford FC: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel (Tomas Considine 63), Joe Manley (Capt), Paul Cleary, Adam Wells; Conor Davis (Conor Barry 63), Conor Crowley (Aaron Dobbs 63), Harry Groome, Len O’Sullivan; Jack Doherty, Dinny Corcoran.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea. 

