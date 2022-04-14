Limerick rugby fixtures - April 15 to April 21

This is a busy spell for club rugby fixtures
LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Friday, April 15 to Thursday, April 21.
Friday, April 15
Munster Junior League Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Castleisland, Ballydavid, 6.30pm;
Senior Clubs League Final: Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Dooradoyle, 8pm;
South Tait Cup: Highfield v Old Christians, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Women's Division 2 Cup Final: Skibbereen v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 7pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Final: Thurles v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1.30pm;
Club Under 18 Development Plate Final: Chorca Dhuibhne v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 3.30pm;
North Under 18 Open Cup: Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 7pm;
South Under 14 Development Cup: Mallow v Dolphin, Mallow, 6.30pm;
Saturday, April 16
Webb Cup: Thomond v Listowel, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 1pm;
Carroll Plate: Ennis v Fethard, Ennis, 12,30pm;
East Under 14 Plate: Clonmel v Dungarvan, Ballinakill, 12.30pm;
South Under 18 League: Kinsale v Clonakilty, Kinsale, 1pm;
Muskerry v Kanturk, Ballyanly, 12pm;
South Under 16 League: Cobh Pirates v Dolphin, Cobh, 1pm;
South Under 16 Development Plate: Bantry Bay v Mallow, Bantry, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Group 1: Kanturk v Muskerry, Kanturk, 12pm
Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 12pm;
Sunday, April 17
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Bandon v Thomond, Bandon;
Mallow v Muskerry, Mallow;
Munster Junior League Section C: Fermoy v St. Mary's, Fermoy;
Kanturk v Thurles, Kanturk;
Conference E: Bantry Bay v Youghal, Bantry;
Douglas v Killarney, Castletreasure, 2pm;
Women's Division 1 League: Shannon-LIT v Tipperary, Coonagh, 1pm;
Division 2: Bantry Bay v Ballincollig, Bantry, 1pm;
Dolphin v U.L. Bohemian, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
East Under 18 Cup: Cashel v Waterpark, Thurles, 12pm;
East Under 18 Plate: Waterford City-Carrick-on-Suir v Clanwilliam, Waterford, 12pm;
East Under 16 Cup: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle, 11am;
Monday, April 18
North Webb Cup: Carrick-on-Suir v Presentation, Carrick-on-Suir;
McCarthy Cup Semi-Final: Dunmanway v Douglas, Dunmanway;
North Under 16 Cup: Kilrush v Bruff, Kilrush, 1pm;
South Under13 League Group 1: Dunmanway v Bandon, Dunmanway, 1pm;
Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Waterpark v Scariff, Tanner Park, 2pm;
Tuesday, April 19
North Under 16 Cup: Newcastle West v St. Senan's, Newcastle West, 7pm;
Wednesday, April 20
North Under 16 Open Cup: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 6.30pm;
Thursday, April 21
Schools O'Gorman Cup Final: Patrician Academy v Abbey CBS, Kilballyowen Park, 1pm;
