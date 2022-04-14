Search

14 Apr 2022

Limerick rugby fixtures - April 15 to April 21

This is a busy spell for club rugby fixtures

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

14 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Friday, April 15 to Thursday, April 21.

Friday, April 15                                                                               

Munster Junior League Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Castleisland, Ballydavid, 6.30pm;

Senior Clubs League Final: Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Dooradoyle, 8pm;

South Tait Cup: Highfield v Old Christians, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;

Women's Division 2 Cup Final: Skibbereen v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 7pm;

Club Under 18 Plate Final: Thurles v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1.30pm;

Club Under 18 Development Plate Final: Chorca Dhuibhne v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 3.30pm;

North Under 18 Open Cup: Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 7pm;

South Under 14 Development Cup: Mallow v Dolphin, Mallow, 6.30pm;

Saturday, April 16                                                                       

Webb Cup: Thomond v Listowel, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 1pm;

Carroll Plate: Ennis v Fethard, Ennis, 12,30pm;

East Under 14 Plate: Clonmel v Dungarvan, Ballinakill, 12.30pm;

South Under 18 League: Kinsale v Clonakilty, Kinsale, 1pm;

Muskerry v Kanturk, Ballyanly, 12pm;

South Under 16 League: Cobh Pirates v Dolphin, Cobh, 1pm;

South Under 16 Development Plate: Bantry Bay v Mallow, Bantry, 12pm;

South Under 13 League Group 1: Kanturk v Muskerry, Kanturk, 12pm

Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 12pm;

Sunday, April 17                                                                              

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Bandon v Thomond, Bandon;           

Mallow v Muskerry, Mallow;  

Munster Junior League Section C: Fermoy v St. Mary's, Fermoy;   

Kanturk v Thurles, Kanturk;   

Conference E: Bantry Bay v Youghal, Bantry;           

Douglas v Killarney, Castletreasure, 2pm;

Women's Division 1 League: Shannon-LIT v Tipperary, Coonagh, 1pm;

Division 2: Bantry Bay v Ballincollig, Bantry, 1pm;

Dolphin v U.L. Bohemian, Musgrave Park, 1pm;

East Under 18 Cup: Cashel v Waterpark, Thurles, 12pm;

East Under 18 Plate: Waterford City-Carrick-on-Suir v Clanwilliam, Waterford, 12pm;

East Under 16 Cup: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle, 11am;

Monday, April 18                                                                              

North Webb Cup: Carrick-on-Suir v Presentation, Carrick-on-Suir;  

McCarthy Cup Semi-Final: Dunmanway v Douglas, Dunmanway;  

North Under 16 Cup: Kilrush v Bruff, Kilrush, 1pm;

South Under13 League Group 1: Dunmanway v Bandon, Dunmanway, 1pm;

Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Waterpark v Scariff, Tanner Park, 2pm;

Tuesday, April 19                                                                             

North Under 16 Cup: Newcastle West v St. Senan's, Newcastle West, 7pm;

Wednesday, April 20                                                                                 

North Under 16 Open Cup: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 6.30pm;

Thursday, April 21                                                                           

Schools O'Gorman Cup Final: Patrician Academy v Abbey CBS, Kilballyowen Park, 1pm;

 

