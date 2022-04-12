WATCH: Limerick girls impress as Rep of Ireland U15s too good for England in Bob Docherty Cup

A TALENTED Limerick teenager netted one of the goals as the Republic of Ireland U15 Girls' Schools side got off to a winning start in the 2022 Bob Docherty Cup campaign with a confident victory over their English counterparts in Newcastle on Monday evening.

Chloe Wallace, of Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, and Fairview Rangers, produced an excellent finish to score one of the Republic's four goals in the 4-1 success.

Three Limerick-based players are included in the Ireland squad for the Under 15 Girls’ International Tournament as Emma Meaney, Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally, also started in the win over England, while Amy Tierney, of John the Baptist Community School, was also included in the match-day squad.

The Rep of Ireland face Northern Ireland in their second game at 4pm today, Tuesday.

England had the first real opportunity of the game as Niamh Boothroyd came closest to scoring when she rounded Clodagh Fitzgerald in the Irish goal but a heavy touch took the ball away from her and over the endline.

Five minutes later, it was Ireland that tested the merits of the English number one when Orlaith Doherty forced a fine save from Ella Stowell at the near post. The responding corner saw Tallaght Community School pupil Lauryn McCabe rise highest in the box but her header just sailed wide of the mark.

The crucial opener came courtesy of the tenacious St. Columba’s College scholar Orlaith Doherty as she got on the end of a Kiera Sena (Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy) corner four minutes from the interval.

An out swinging corner from Lauryn McCabe found Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick) in the box who made no mistake from six yards out with a wonderful strike for Ireland’s second with 54 minutes played.

A purple patch for the Republic of Ireland as two minutes later, Captain Hannah Healy (Holy Faith SS, Clontarf) made it 3-0. Her penetrating run down the centre of the park was ably finished with a perfect shot on goal, past the diving keeper.

England got one back just before the hour mark when the impressive Niamh Boothroyd struck from close range.

Ireland’s fourth came from substitute Emily Fitzgerald (Coláiste Iognaid, Galway) who was only on the field a few minutes. Her impact was immediate when she got on the end of a McCabe cross from the left flank to convert past Stowell.

Ella Stowell pulled off an excellent save five minutes from time to deny Emily Fitzgerald her second goal of the day.

An inspiring outing for the Irish girls in their opening game of the tournament.

UNDER-15 GIRLS’ REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Clodagh FITZGERALD (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Lucy O’ROURKE (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Emma MEANEY (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Kayla MAGUIRE (Kingswood Community College), Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick), Emma DUFFY (Davitt College, Castlebar), Hannah HEALY © (Holy Faith Secondary School, Clontarf), Orlaith DOHERTY (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Shauna SHEAHAN (Mount Mercy College, Cork), Kiera SENA (Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy), Lauryn McCABE (Tallaght Community School) SUBS USED | Cache CRUMLISH (Carndonagh Community School) for Sena (49), Keeva FLYNN (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina) for Meaney (49), Clodagh DALY (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh) for Sheahan (57), Emily FITZGERALD (Coláiste Iognaid, Galway) for Healy (57), Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary). SUBS NOT USED | Amy TIERNEY (John the Baptist Community School, Limerick), Hollie HOMAN (St. Angela’s College, Cork)