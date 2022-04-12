Limerick players inspire Ireland U19s to thrilling victory over France

A BRACE of well-taken second half maul tries from Limerick hooker Conall Henchy and some gritty defending in wet and windy conditions helped Ireland U19s defeat a France U20 Development XV 26-21 at Queen’s University Belfast RFC.

Fast-starting France led 16-12 at half-time, Clément Mondinat tagging three penalties onto Oscar Jegou’s early try but Ireland’s Ihechi Oji and Paddy McCarthy both touched down.

Kieran Hallett’s charges dug their heels in through sin-binnings for Oji and George Shaw, showing their battling qualities as hooker Henchy’s scores – both converted by Sam Prendergast – put them in a winning position at 26-16.

There was plenty of late drama as Ireland, who lost number 8 Shaw to a second yellow, scrambled furiously to keep the French out. Replacement Arthur Diaz’s last-gasp try was of little consolation to les Bleuets.

Two-try hero Henchy, of UL-Bohemian RFC, captained Crescent College Comprehensive to Munster Schools Senior Cup success last month. Ireland U19s starting XV also included Crescent College Comprehensive's highly rated number eight Ruadhan Quinn.

Josh Costello, of Shannon RFC, was also a member of Ireland's match-day squad for last weekend's win over France.

The two sides will meet again at St. Mary’s College RFC’s Templeville Road ground on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

IRELAND U-19: James Nicholson (St. Michael’s College/Leinster); Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/Munster), Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College/Leinster), Liam McCarthy (Bandon Grammar School/Munster), Ihechi Oji (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC RFC/Munster); Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins RFC/Ulster), Conall Henchy (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster), Paddy McCarthy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Patrick Browne (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (capt), Ruadhan Quinn (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster), George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby). Replacements used: George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster) for Boal (40 mins), Ross Taylor (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster) for McCarthy, Rory Telfer (Coleraine Grammar School/Ulster) for Buttimer (both 55), James Wright (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) for O’Mahony (58), Matty Lynch (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Nicholson (61), Danny McCarthy (Midleton RFC/Munster) for P McCarthy, Tom Barry (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) (both 64). Not used: James Doyle (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster), Daniel Leane (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Liam Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster), Josh Costello (Shannon RFC/Munster).