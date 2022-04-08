Search

08 Apr 2022

Gritty Treaty United claim precious point away to Bray Wanderers

Treaty United's Jack Lynch returned to action in their hard fought draw away to Bray Wanderers on Friday night

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Apr 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

GRITTY Treaty United extended their unbeaten run in the SEE Airtricity League First Division to three games after securing a hard fought 0-0 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.

However, a third successive league win evaded Tommy Barrett's charges in a game of very few chances.

The game saw a return to action for the first time this season for Treaty United's Jack Lynch. Lynch was introduced as a second half substitute in the game, making his first appearance for the side this season.

The result sees Tommy Barrett's side remain in fourth place in the league table with two further games in this round of fixtures to be played on Saturday night.

Next up for Tommy Barrett's Treaty United is a quick return fixture with the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town side at the Athlone Town Stadium on Good Friday.

Treaty United's line-up included a start for Dean George in place of the injured Red Hanlon. George scored both of Treaty's goals in the win over Athlone on Monday night. 

More to follow: - 

BRAY WANDERERS: Stephen McGuinness, Daniel Blackbyrne, Kevin Knight, Jack Hudson, Callum Thompson, Keith Dalton, Rob Manley, Kieran 'Marty' Waters, Paul Fox, Darragh Levingston, Dean Zambra.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Callum McNamara, Joe Collins (Lee Devitt 46), Dean George (Jack Lynch 64), Stephen Christopher, Enda Curran (Willie Armshaw 76), Matt Keane (Joel Coustrain 46), Mark Walsh, Joe Gorman.

REFEREE: Oliver Moran

