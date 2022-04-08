WATCH: Aisling Annacotty see off Pike Rovers in Limerick District League Premier Division

Limerick District League Premier Division:

Aisling Annacotty 3 Pike Rovers 1

AISLING Annacotty have thrown the Premier League race wide open after beating joint leaders Pike Rvs at Annacotty on Thursday evening.

Following Fairview’s defeat to Ballynanty Rvs last weekend, Pike had the chance to take the outright lead but came up short against a rejuvenated Aisling side.

Right from the off, Aisling looked the hungrier side, closing down their opponents all over the park.

Pike, who looked a tired side on the night, seemed content to just hold possession without causing the Aisling rearguard any problems.

Aisling opened the scoring when Shane Clarke curled a free kick around the Pike defensive wall and into the net despite the efforts of Gary Neville.

After the break, the lead was doubled with a superb goal. Quinn won possession and put Killian Maloney away on the left. His teasing ball across the face of goal found Clarke racing in at the back post to blast home.

Aisling made it 3-0 with another superb goal from the industrious Quinn, who firing a rocket from outside the box to the roof of the net.

WATCH: Shane Clarke puts @aislingannafc 2-0 up v Pike Rovers in LDL Premier Division at Annacotty last night ⚽️ ⤵️https://t.co/5IYOfYVfTz #LLSport #JuniorSoccer @LimkLeaderSport — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) April 8, 2022

It was only at this stage that Pike showed intensity and got one back when Colin Daly poked home from close range.

They continued to press for the last ten minutes but Thomas Clarke and Co., kept the Hoops at bay to give their side the perfect boost before their upcoming Munster Junior Cup game at St Michaels.

WATCH: Liam Quinn grabs @aislingannafc third goal in their LDL Premier Division win over Pike Rovers at Annacotty last night ⚽️ ⤵️https://t.co/Qls80pnAGs #LLSport #LimerickDistrictLeague #JuniorSoccer @Limerick_Leader — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) April 8, 2022

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Maloney; Eoin Murphy; Tom Clarke; Adam Foley; Shane Tracey; Tony Whitehead; Shane Stack; Shane Clarke; Liam Quinn. Subs: David O'Mahoney

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Brendan O'Dwyer; Colin Daly; Steve McGann; Cian Collins; Aaron Murphy. Subs: Conor Layng; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Kevin Barry; Evan Patterson; Shane Walsh