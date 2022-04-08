Search

08 Apr 2022

WATCH: Aisling Annacotty see off Pike Rovers in Limerick District League Premier Division

The Aisling Annacotty side which defeated Pike Rovers in the Premier Division at Annacotty on Thursday night Pic: Aisling Annacotty twitter

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

08 Apr 2022 11:27 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick District League Premier Division:

Aisling Annacotty 3 Pike Rovers 1

AISLING Annacotty have thrown the Premier League race wide open after beating joint leaders Pike Rvs at Annacotty on Thursday evening.

Following Fairview’s defeat to Ballynanty Rvs last weekend, Pike had the chance to take the outright lead but came up short against a rejuvenated Aisling side.

Right from the off, Aisling looked the hungrier side, closing down their opponents all over the park.

Pike, who looked a tired side on the night, seemed content to just hold possession without causing the Aisling rearguard any problems.

Aisling opened the scoring when Shane Clarke curled a free kick around the Pike defensive wall and into the net despite the efforts of Gary Neville.

After the break, the lead was doubled with a superb goal. Quinn won possession and put Killian Maloney away on the left. His teasing ball across the face of goal found Clarke racing in at the back post to blast home.

Aisling made it 3-0 with another superb goal from the industrious Quinn, who firing a rocket from outside the box to the roof of the net.

It was only at this stage that Pike showed intensity and got one back when Colin Daly poked home from close range.

They continued to press for the last ten minutes but Thomas Clarke and Co., kept the Hoops at bay to give their side the perfect boost before their upcoming Munster Junior Cup game at St Michaels.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Maloney; Eoin Murphy; Tom Clarke; Adam Foley; Shane Tracey; Tony Whitehead; Shane Stack; Shane Clarke; Liam Quinn. Subs: David O'Mahoney

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Brendan O'Dwyer; Colin Daly; Steve McGann; Cian Collins; Aaron Murphy. Subs: Conor Layng; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Kevin Barry; Evan Patterson; Shane Walsh

