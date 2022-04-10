Search

10 Apr 2022

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Senior County Road 4 mile Champions from Dooneen AC with Paddy O'Connell Memorial Cup presented by Rosemany Ryan, Éadaoin Hennessey, Nicole Campbell, Clare Coleman, Sinéad McDermott and Marie Keane

Reporter:

Karen Raine

10 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

NATIONAL JUVENILE INDOOR FINALS

THE National Indoor Finals concluded in Athlone on Saturday with the much anticipated relay events and the last of the field events completed.

It was a day of great excitement with national record times being beaten in a number of age groups. Limerick athletes were well to the fore on the day.

Aaron O'Connor, U18, of Limerick AC, won Gold in the triple jump with a jump of 12.58. Aoife Grimes, Limerick AC, competing in U 16 long jump had a fine jump of 5 .05 m equalling the bronze position but missing out on count back.

Angel Alfred, Dooneen, placed 5th in U17 Shot put with a PB of 10.12 m. Meabh Purtill, Dooneen AC, continued her fine indoor season with bronze in the long jump having earlier won gold with Dooneen AC U15 relay team in a Championship Best Performance time with Eanna Iseut Ui hUigin, Yvanna O’Carroll, Emma Pethos and Destiny Lawal.

Earlier in the day Dooneens U 13 girls were silver medallists in a timed event winning their individual event with determination.

Team members were Ellen Goggin, Beibhinn Collins, Jane McGrath Isbheal Ui Uigin and Eilis Ni Neill.

Dooneen’ s U17 boys team finished in silver position in a very competitive final including Denis Mathews Jayden Carmody Ross O'Carroll and Lamine Diarrasouba and Alan McCutcheon.

The even age relays took place in the afternoon with another CBP for the Dooneen U 14 girls that included Megan O Shea, Destiny Lawal Eimer Purtill and Lily McMahon and Emma Pethos and Aisling O'Sullivan on the squad also.

In the U16 girls Dooneen had a strong 4th place performance in the final. The U 18 Dooneen girls team claimed the silver medals and the team included Debbie Lawal, Emer Conroy, Aimee Ryan Victoria Amiademen and Mollie Quirke.

Limerick AC had U 12 and 13 boys relay teams competing also in very competitive fields.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media