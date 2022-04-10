Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

NATIONAL JUVENILE INDOOR FINALS

THE National Indoor Finals concluded in Athlone on Saturday with the much anticipated relay events and the last of the field events completed.

It was a day of great excitement with national record times being beaten in a number of age groups. Limerick athletes were well to the fore on the day.

Aaron O'Connor, U18, of Limerick AC, won Gold in the triple jump with a jump of 12.58. Aoife Grimes, Limerick AC, competing in U 16 long jump had a fine jump of 5 .05 m equalling the bronze position but missing out on count back.

Angel Alfred, Dooneen, placed 5th in U17 Shot put with a PB of 10.12 m. Meabh Purtill, Dooneen AC, continued her fine indoor season with bronze in the long jump having earlier won gold with Dooneen AC U15 relay team in a Championship Best Performance time with Eanna Iseut Ui hUigin, Yvanna O’Carroll, Emma Pethos and Destiny Lawal.

Earlier in the day Dooneens U 13 girls were silver medallists in a timed event winning their individual event with determination.

Team members were Ellen Goggin, Beibhinn Collins, Jane McGrath Isbheal Ui Uigin and Eilis Ni Neill.

Dooneen’ s U17 boys team finished in silver position in a very competitive final including Denis Mathews Jayden Carmody Ross O'Carroll and Lamine Diarrasouba and Alan McCutcheon.

The even age relays took place in the afternoon with another CBP for the Dooneen U 14 girls that included Megan O Shea, Destiny Lawal Eimer Purtill and Lily McMahon and Emma Pethos and Aisling O'Sullivan on the squad also.

In the U16 girls Dooneen had a strong 4th place performance in the final. The U 18 Dooneen girls team claimed the silver medals and the team included Debbie Lawal, Emer Conroy, Aimee Ryan Victoria Amiademen and Mollie Quirke.

Limerick AC had U 12 and 13 boys relay teams competing also in very competitive fields.