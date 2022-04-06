Resilient Shannon lose out to clinical Killarney in Munster U16 Girls Cup final

SHANNON RFC came up short in their bid to win the Bank of Ireland Munster U16 Girls Cup after losing out 31-15 to an impressive Killarney RFC side at Musgrave Park on Sunday last.

A resilient Shannon side remained very much in the contest until late on when trailing by just six points at 15-21. However, the Kerry side produced a strong finish to deservedly claim the title.

Limerick man Diarmuid O'Malley, who played with Old Crescent for many years, and is now living in Kerry, is a key member of the Killarney U16 girls side's management team.

Killarney started off very strong and went into a commanding 14-0 lead after only 11 minutes, after a superb try by team captain Fia Whelan which she duly converted herself. Moments later a penalty try was awarded to Killarney. Katie O'Donoghue was next to score for Killarney after some great interplay by Bronagh Dorian and Ali O'Donoghue.

Gritty Shannon hit back with a try just before half-time through Mary Ohanya, as Killarney took a 21-5 lead into half-time.

Whatever the Shannon coaches said at half-time clearly worked as they scored the next two tries of the final to make it a one score game midway through the second half, 21-15, the second try scored by scrum-half Grace Dillon.

However, Killarney tightened their grip on the game with two well-executed tries, a terrific individual score from number eight Ava O'Malley who gathered the ball at the half way line, before making a terrific weaving run to score in the corner.

Killarney replacement Holly O’Sullivan then scored a smashing try to close out the game in the dying minutes of a very good contest. This result capped off a superb season for the girls from Killarney who had earlier won the Munster league.

SHANNON RFC: Lucia Te Pou, Alex Carew, Ciara Clancy, Katie Hehir, Jill Bromell, Hana Hehir, Grace Dillon, Mary Ohanya, Meagan Maher Daly, Leah Bourke, Chelsea Greaney, Patricia Hanley, Aoife Grimes, Agata Krylova, Jessica Ikeh. Replacements: Abbi Flanagan, Rachel McGrath, Amber Foley, Aeryn Noble, Amy Long, Abigail Ross.



KILLARNEY RFC: Marina Eager, Katie O’Donoghue, Ali O'Donoghue, Bronagh Dorrian, Niamh Dorrian, Fia Whelan (Capt), Robyn Landers, Annie O’Reilly, Ella Guerin Crowley, Molly Gabbett, Joanne O’Keeffe, Grainne Kennedy, Melissa McCarthy, Clodagh Foley, Ava O’Malley. Replacements: Holly O’Sullivan, Jess O’Sullivan, Miriam O'Sullivan, Isabella O’Leary, Grainne Kennedy, Lucy O’Sullivan, Nell Moore, Kate Mangan.