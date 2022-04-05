Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick players named in Ireland Schools squad for U18 Mens Six Nations

Limerick players named in Ireland Schools squad for U18 Mens Six Nations in France

Castletroy College's Evan O'Connell, left, has been included in the Ireland U18 Schools squad for the U18 Mens Six Nations Festival

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

05 Apr 2022 3:32 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland U18 Schools squad will compete in the U18 Mens Six Nations Festival in Marcoussis, France.

They will play three games between April 9 and 17 and face their French counterparts on Match Day 1 on April 9th.  On April 13th they will play Wales and will then complete their participation in the Festival on the 17thApril when they play Italy.

The squad will be coached by Paul Barr (Presentation Brothers College, Cork) and Andy Kyriacou (Munster Elite Player Development Officer).

Six Nations will stream each game from the U18 Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for the Ireland U18s games will be available on irishrugby.ie.

Ireland U18 Schools Squads - U18 Mens Six Nations Festival

Forwards
Jacob Boyd (Ulster/Royal Belfast Academical Institute)
Emmett Calvey (Munster/Ardscoil Ris)
Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Leinster/Blackrock College)
Brian Gleeson (Munster/Rockwell College)
Joe Hopes (Ulster/Campbell College)
Kamil Novak (Munster/Christian Brothers College)
Evan O’Connell (Munster/Castletroy College)
Danny Sheehan (Munster/Presentation Brothers College Cork)
Jacob Sheahan (Munster/Presentation Brothers College Cork)
Stephen Smyth (Leinster/Kilkenny College)
Zac Solomon (Ulster/Campbell College)
Andrew Sparrow (Leinster/St Mary’s College)
Tom Stewart (Leinster/St Michael’s College)
Josh Stevens (Ulster/Methodist College)

Backs
Sam Berman (Leinster/St Michael’s College)
Oliver Coffey (Leinster/Blackrock College)
Stephen Kiely (Munster/Castletroy College)
Luke Kritzinger (Leinster/Blackrock College)
Harry Long (Munster/Ardscoil Ris)
Hugo McLaughlin (Leinster/Gonzaga College)
Ruben Moloney (Leinster/Blackrock College)
Jack Murphy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)
Sean Naughton (Leinster/Kilkenny College)
Ben O’Connor (Munster/Presentation Brothers College Cork)
Jake O’Riordan (Munster/St Munchins College)
Finn Treacy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Ireland U18 Mens Six Nations Festival 2022
Ireland U18 v France U18, Saturday 9th April, 2022 KO 15.40 (Irish Time)
Ireland U18 v Wales U18, Wednesday 13th April, 2022 KO 13.20 (Irish Time)
Ireland U18 v Italy U18, Sunday 17th April, 2022 KO 10.30 (Irish Time)

