Search

02 Apr 2022

Shannon RFC U16s face Killarney RFC in Munster Girls U16 Cup final

Shannon RFC U16s face Killarney RFC in Munster Girls U16 Cup final

Shannon take on Killarney in the Bank of Ireland Munster Girls U16 Cup final at Musgrave Park in Cork this Sunday

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

02 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON RFC will take on Killarney in the Bank of Ireland Munster Girls U16 Cup final at Musgrave Park in Cork this Sunday at 11am.

Shannon defeated Ballincollig in a high-scoring game 29-20 to leave them one game away from lifting the cup, while their final opponents Killarney secured their place in this season’s final with a hard-fought 10-0 win over Ennis.

Limerick man Diarmuid O'Malley, who played with Old Crescent for many years, and is now living in Kerry, is coaching the Killarney U16 girls side.

Shannon RFC Girls U16 Cup Final Squad: Leah Bourke, Jill Bromell, Alex Carew, Ciara Clancy, Grace Dillon, Abbi Flanagan, Amber Foley, Chelsea Greaney, Aoife Grimes, Patricia Hanley, Hana Hehir, Katie Hehir, Jessica Ikeh, Agata Krylova, Amy Long, Meagan Maher Daly, Rachel McGrath, Aeryn Noble, Mary Ohanya, Abigail Ross, Lucia Te Pou.

Killarney RFC Girls U16 Cup Final Squad: Annie O’Reilly, Ella Guerin Crowley, Nell Crowley, Molly Gabbett, Katie O Donoghue, Joanne O’Keefe, Jess O’Sullivan, Melissa Mc Carthy, Clodagh Foley, Ava O’Malley, Robyn Landers, Fia Whelan (Capt) Ali O’Donoghue, Bronagh Dorrian, Holly O’Sullivan, Niamh Dorrian, Marina Eager, Miriam O’Sullivan, Isabella O’Leary, Grainne Kennedy, Lucy O’Sullivan, Nell Moore, Kate Mangan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media