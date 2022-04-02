Shannon RFC U16s face Killarney RFC in Munster Girls U16 Cup final

Shannon take on Killarney in the Bank of Ireland Munster Girls U16 Cup final at Musgrave Park in Cork this Sunday
SHANNON RFC will take on Killarney in the Bank of Ireland Munster Girls U16 Cup final at Musgrave Park in Cork this Sunday at 11am.
Shannon defeated Ballincollig in a high-scoring game 29-20 to leave them one game away from lifting the cup, while their final opponents Killarney secured their place in this season’s final with a hard-fought 10-0 win over Ennis.
Limerick man Diarmuid O'Malley, who played with Old Crescent for many years, and is now living in Kerry, is coaching the Killarney U16 girls side.
Shannon RFC Girls U16 Cup Final Squad: Leah Bourke, Jill Bromell, Alex Carew, Ciara Clancy, Grace Dillon, Abbi Flanagan, Amber Foley, Chelsea Greaney, Aoife Grimes, Patricia Hanley, Hana Hehir, Katie Hehir, Jessica Ikeh, Agata Krylova, Amy Long, Meagan Maher Daly, Rachel McGrath, Aeryn Noble, Mary Ohanya, Abigail Ross, Lucia Te Pou.
Killarney RFC Girls U16 Cup Final Squad: Annie O’Reilly, Ella Guerin Crowley, Nell Crowley, Molly Gabbett, Katie O Donoghue, Joanne O’Keefe, Jess O’Sullivan, Melissa Mc Carthy, Clodagh Foley, Ava O’Malley, Robyn Landers, Fia Whelan (Capt) Ali O’Donoghue, Bronagh Dorrian, Holly O’Sullivan, Niamh Dorrian, Marina Eager, Miriam O’Sullivan, Isabella O’Leary, Grainne Kennedy, Lucy O’Sullivan, Nell Moore, Kate Mangan.
