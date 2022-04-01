Sky Sports confirm Limerick championship tie will be exclusive to 'paid for TV'

Sky Sports has today announced its 2022 GAA Championship fixtures, along with an all-star panel of pundits and commentators for the season ahead.

April 23rd will see All-Ireland Champions, Limerick, kick off the defence of their title against Waterford. While on the same day in Leinster, the Dubs will be on road as they head to Chadwicks Wexford Park to take on Wexford in their quest to remain Leinster Champions.

Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA with a total of 20 fixtures broadcasting on the channel – 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. Wexford’s clash with Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship will kick off proceedings across the channel on April 16th, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship later that day.

Sky Sports GAA presenter, Gráinne McElwain returns to our screens this year to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures. Tyrone GAA legend Peter Canavan, the Kingdom’s four-time All-Ireland winner and Armagh coach, Kieran Donaghy, and Donegal legend Jim McGuinness, will once again join Gráinne to provide expert insights and analysis for all Sky Sports GAA Football fixtures. While Sky Sports GAA Hurling, insights and analysis will be provided by Galway’s four-time All-Star Ollie Canning, the Banner County’s two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O’Connor and Kilkenny’s nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney.

Lead commentary for each fixture will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

Speaking on the launch of Sky Sports GAA Championship fixtures and panel line up, CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said: “We are delighted to showcase the 2022 GAA Championships across Sky Sports Arena again this year. This year’s line-up sees some exciting clashes in the hurling and football Championships, and we are thrilled to be broadcasting 20 games, 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. In addition to all the live action, we are delighted to welcome back Peter, Kieran, Jim, Ollie, Jamesie and JJ who will be providing their expert analysis and, no doubt, some heated debate. Together with Gráinne at the helm, we are looking forward to kicking off our coverage, for what is sure to be an action packed summer of GAA.“

Sky Sports Arena is available on Sky Channel 408, Virgin channel 407, eir channel 416 and Vodafone channel 406. NOW members can stream all the action with their NOW Sports Membership. *

The games can also be watched on the move with Sky Go every weekend of the All-Ireland Championship, culminating with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football finals on July 17th and 24th.

For all the latest GAA news, check out www.SkySports.com/GAA and follow @SkySportsGAA on Twitter and Instagram.

Fixtures Exclusively Live on Sky Sports Arena:

April 16th

LSHC Wexford v Galway



USFC Fermanagh v Tyrone



April 23rd

LSHC Wexford v Dublin



MSHC Limerick v Waterford



April 30th

USFC Monaghan v Down



LSFC Dublin v Offaly/Wexford



May 7th

MSFC Cork v Kerry



May 14th

LSHC Dublin v Kilkenny



May 21st

LSHC Kilkenny v Wexford OR LSHC Galway v Dublin



June 4th

SFC Qualifiers Rd 1



June 11th

SFC Qualifiers Rd 2



SFC Qualifiers Rd 2

June 25th



All Ireland SFC Quarter Final



All Ireland SFC Quarter Final