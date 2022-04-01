Munster Rugby name their side for Leinster URC clash

Munster Rugby have named their side to take on Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday night at 7pm. The URC tie sees Ireland stars Conor Murray and Peter O'Mahony return, with Jason Jenkins set for his first start. Keith Earls, nursing an injury for several weeks, is expected to get some game time from the bench.

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the team as one of nine changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win over Benetton at Musgrave Park last week.

Fellow Ireland international Joey Carbery also comes in to the starting XV along with Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Chris Cloete, Jason Jenkins, Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell.

Replacements Thomas Ahern and Keith Earls are both set for their first appearances since January after recovering from their respective injuries.

Matt Gallagher starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly, who switches to the left wing, on either flank.

Damian de Allende moves to inside centre as Chris Farrell returns to the side at 13 with Murray and Carbery in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, who recently earned his first international call-up, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row.

Jason Jenkins makes his first start for Munster in the second row alongside Fineen Wycherley, who starts his eighth game in succession.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jason Jenkins, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

In injury news, Dave Kilcoyne is being managed for a neck injury sustained in Ireland’s final game of the 6 Nations against Scotland.

Tadhg Beirne continues to be assessed for a thigh injury sustained in the same match.

Simon Zebo has completed the return to play protocols and returns to full training early next week along with Jean Kleyn (leg) and Mike Haley (knee).

Munster Rugby: Gallagher, Nash, Farrell, De Allende, Daly, Carbery, Murray, Coombes, Cloete, O'Mahony, Jenkins, Wycherley, Archer, Scannell, Loughman.

Subs: Earls, Healy, Casey, Kendellan, Ahern, Ryan, Wycherley, Barron.