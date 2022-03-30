Limerick's Árdscoil Mhuire celebrates memorable Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup success

The Ardscoil Mhuire players celebrate their Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup win at Musgrave Park Picture: Ardscoil Mhuire twitter
LIMERICK'S Ardscoil Mhuire defeated St Anne’s Community College 17-7 to claim the inaugural Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup at Musgrave Park this Wednesday.
After a scoreless opening half, Ardscoil Mhuire took the lead short after the restart when Aoife Grimes touched down. Back came St Anne's who took the lead at 7-5 with a converted try.
The see-saw nature of the game continued, however, when Hana Hehir made a fine break which led to the Limerick school scoring a second try through Orlaith Grimes.
The Corbally side then sealed the win when the impressive Aoife Grimes crossed for her second try of the final.
Lucia Te Pou kicked the conversion to secure a memorable 10-point win.
Ardscoil Mhuire: Lucia Te Pou, Chelsea O’Connell, Alex Carew, Katie Hehir, Amy Long, Hana Hehir, Orlaith Grimes, Sophie Bowen, Amber Foley, Katie Ryan, Lauren Bailey, Emma Griffin, Jodi Ellis, Abbi Flanagan, Aoife Grimes. Replacements: Chelsea Lee Troy, Rachel Laffan, Jodie O’Donnell, Lauren Tobin, Aisling Coffey, Faye Benson.
