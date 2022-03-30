Search

30 Mar 2022

Gavin Coombes signs new contract with Munster Rugby

Gavin Coombes signs new contract with Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby back-row Gavin Coombes

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 Mar 2022 5:06 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby has confirmed that Gavin Coombes has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the province until at least 2025.

Coombes, who became Munster Rugby’s youngest ever Player of the Year last season, was already contracted until 2023 and has signed a two-year extension to that deal.

The 24-year-old has scored 21 tries in 49 Munster appearances and is in line to make his 50th appearance against Leinster on Saturday.

A Skibbereen RFC and Bandon Grammar man, Coombes spent three years in the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and won the British & Irish Cup with Munster A in 2017.

He lines out with Young Munster in the AIL and made eight senior appearances for Munster as an Academy player before moving up to the senior squad in 2019.

The 2020/21 season saw Coombes score a record-breaking 15 tries in 22 appearances, the most tries ever scored by a Munster player for the province in a single season.

He was named Munster Rugby’s youngest ever Player of the Year and made his first two appearances for Ireland against Japan and USA in the 2021 Vodafone Summer Series.

Coombes has picked up where he left off last year with four tries in 12 appearances so far this season.

He was included in the Ireland squad for the 2022 Six Nations and was named URC Player of the Match following last week’s win over Benetton.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media