In Pictures: Craogh Kilfinny GAA Club Dinner Dance

CROAGH Kilfinny GAA Club held a dinner dance recently to celebrate their memorable 2021 GAA year.
The club won the County Junior A hurling championship in June of last year
Croagh-Kilfinny captured the delayed 2020 Junior A hurling crown by easing past Patrickswell in the county final in the Gaelic Grounds in June.
Former Limerick senior hurling star Shane Dowling and the Liam MacCarthy Cup was in attendance at the Croagh-Kilfinny celebration night.
