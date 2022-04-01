Limerick players in Rep of Ireland U15 Schoolgirls' squad for Bob Docherty Cup

The Republic of Ireland U15 Schoolgirls squad
A NUMBER of Limerick players have been included in the U15 Girls Republic of Ireland Schools squad which will travel to Newcastle for the five day Bob Docherty Cup tournament which kicks off in Cochrane Park on Sunday, April 10.
The Rep of Ireland squad for the prestigious tournament includes Chloe Wallace, of Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Emma Meaney, of Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally and Amy Tierney, of John the Baptist Community School, Hospital.
The Irish make the short trip as defending Champions following their successes in Salou in 2019, when the tournament last took place.
Following an absence of two years, Berkeley is relishing the return of competitive football this season, “It’s been a very long layoff and we’re really looking forward to getting back to football after all we’ve been through in recent years. We, of course, are hoping to retain the title. We won’t take anything for granted as it will be a huge challenge for this new look team but we’re definitely ready for it.”
Berkeley had a wonderful introduction at the helm capturing a double two years in a row with the Republic netting the John Read Trophy and Bob Docherty Cup in 2018 and 2019.
His winning streak was hampered in March 2020 when he lost the John Read Trophy to England in Abbotstown. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit a week later and put a halt to all Schools International football.
This season, an extended squad enjoyed a viable challenge against Northern Ireland last month. The scholars lost 2-1 in Belfast with some last minute goals in each half cancelling out Carndonagh Community School pupil Cache Crumlish’s perfect start. The run out was a good opportunity for Berkeley and his staff to access the players.
Despite this recent defeat, the Republic of Ireland will be confident going into their opening game against England on Monday, April 12. The Republic will then face Northern Ireland the following day. Both games will be streamed live with a 4pm kick off scheduled. Depending on results in the two groups, there will be the play-offs on Thursday morning. The Republic of Ireland will be anticipating that they’ll be in the hunt for silverware as the competition draws to a conclusion.
With the squad now finalised, the last training session will take place this Sunday, April 3 as they face Shelbourne WNL Under-17s in a friendly in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh (kick-off 2pm).
UNDER-15 GIRLS’ REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Cache CRUMLISH (Carndonagh Community School), Orlaith DOHERTY (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Keeva FLYNN (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina), Emma DUFFY (Davitt College, Castlebar), Emily FITZGERALD (Coláiste Iognaid, Galway), Clodagh FITZGERALD (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick), Emma MEANEY (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Clodagh DALY (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh), Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary), Amy TIERNEY (John the Baptist Community School, Limerick), Kiera SENA (Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy), Shauna SHEAHAN (Mount Mercy College, Cork), Annie O’BRIEN (Assumption Secondary School, Walkinstown), Lucy O’ROURKE (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Kayla MAGUIRE (Kingswood Community College), Hannah HEALY (Holy Faith Secondary School, Clontarf), Lauryn McCABE (Tallaght Community School)
MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Katie McCarthy (Coláiste na Toirbhírte, Bandon), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Kit Person Tessa Mullins (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew), Performance Analyst Aoife Gibbons (IT Tralee), Physio Denise Callaghan
FIXTURES
Sunday, April 10 | Match Day 1 KO 4pm
England vs Northern Ireland
England 2 vs Wales
Monday, April 11 | Match Day 2 KO 4pm
Scotland vs England 2
Republic of Ireland vs England
Tuesday, April 12 | Match Day 3 KO 4pm
Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland
Scotland vs Wales
Wednesday, April 13 | Free Day
Thursday, April 14 | Match Day 4 KO 11am
3rd Group A vs 3rd Group B
2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B
1st Group A vs 1st Group B
