Search

31 Mar 2022

Newcastle West RFC target All-Ireland League spot

Newcastle West RFC target All-Ireland League spot

Munster Junior League winners Newcastle West face Instonians in an All-Ireland League qualifier this Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

31 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Junior League champions Newcastle West RFC kick-off their Energia All-Ireland League qualifying series this Saturday when taking on Instonians at Navan RFC with a 3pm kick-off.

Newcastle West claimed the Munster Junior League for the first time in the club’s history after scoring a convincing 50-10 win over Muskerry in their final league game.

The West Limerick side, coached by former Thomond, Young Munster and Munster flanker Ger Earls, have become the 14th club to have lifted the Munster Junior League trophy.

Newcastle West RFC Squad: Sean Murphy, Daniel Normoyle, Darragh Fox, Cian Tierney, Shane Airey, Charlie O'Doherty, Allan O'Riordan (Capt), Christopher Walsh, TJ Relihan, David Foley, Gerald Griffin, Donal O'Sullivan, Jason Wolfe, Keelan Headd, Sean Corbett, John Walsh, Jack Grimes, James Kelly, Sean Herlihy, Michael Bourke, Bobby O'Donovan, Brian O'Sullivan, Alex O'Halloran, James Corbett, Sean Ivess, Eoin O'Halloran, Evan O'Donovan, James Guinea, Dayle Danaher.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media