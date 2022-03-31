Newcastle West RFC target All-Ireland League spot

Munster Junior League winners Newcastle West face Instonians in an All-Ireland League qualifier this Saturday
MUNSTER Junior League champions Newcastle West RFC kick-off their Energia All-Ireland League qualifying series this Saturday when taking on Instonians at Navan RFC with a 3pm kick-off.
Newcastle West claimed the Munster Junior League for the first time in the club’s history after scoring a convincing 50-10 win over Muskerry in their final league game.
The West Limerick side, coached by former Thomond, Young Munster and Munster flanker Ger Earls, have become the 14th club to have lifted the Munster Junior League trophy.
Newcastle West RFC Squad: Sean Murphy, Daniel Normoyle, Darragh Fox, Cian Tierney, Shane Airey, Charlie O'Doherty, Allan O'Riordan (Capt), Christopher Walsh, TJ Relihan, David Foley, Gerald Griffin, Donal O'Sullivan, Jason Wolfe, Keelan Headd, Sean Corbett, John Walsh, Jack Grimes, James Kelly, Sean Herlihy, Michael Bourke, Bobby O'Donovan, Brian O'Sullivan, Alex O'Halloran, James Corbett, Sean Ivess, Eoin O'Halloran, Evan O'Donovan, James Guinea, Dayle Danaher.
