Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Round-Up

Limerick County Road Championships

TAKING place for the second time in just over 6 months, West Limerick AC hosted the Limerick County Road Championships in splendid conditions in Dromcollogher. The final uphill stretch to the square was removed and made for a fast run in to the finish line.

First up was the Ladies race where first time competing Claire Coleman (Dooneen AC) dominated to win in 26:12. Clubmate Sinéad McDermott was second in 26:48 with Dooneen newcomer Éadaoin Hennessy taking the Bronze Medal on 27:04.

Aisling Fitzgerald was 4th for the hosts on 28:18 with the Fiona Burke 5th on 28:31. 6th Susan Lowe (28:54), Dooneen (1,2,3) on 6pts took the team title from West Limerick (4,5,6). Novice 1st Claire Coleman, Masters outright- Aisling Fitzgerald, Mary

Ita O’Connor, running with Parkinsons Disease was a popular F60 winner in 43:15.

In the Men’s race, Niall Shanahan (An Brú) pulled away from Declan Moore in the final mile, to retain his title in 20:23.

Declan Moore had been level with Shanahan at halfway before eventually having to settle for second in 20:46. There was a sprint finish for the final podium position with Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) eventually edging it on 21:19 from Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) on 21:20. 5th Declan Guina 21:31, 6th Karl Lenihan 21:44, West Limerick (4,5,6,8) took team victory on 23pts from Limerick AC on 29.

Masters 1st Paul Fitzgerald, M60 Tony McMahon (26:47) Novice 1st Karl Lenihan, Novice Team 1 Limerick AC 40,2nd West Limerick 56, 3rd Kilmallock 128. Well done to all involved on the staging of an excellent event.

Munster Juvenile Indoor U9-U11 Indoor Championships

The Munster Juvenile Indoor athletics season drew to a close last weekend with the hosting of the Munster u9 – u11 championships at Nenagh. An Bru, Dooneen, Limerick AC and West Limerick AC were well represented and to the fore.

The individual performance of the day came from Andrew Birmingham of Dooneen AC in the boys u10 recording double gold, winning both 60m and long jump. Jack Lynch Limerick AC was also a double medalist taking 3rd place in 60m and 500m.

Other good performances in u10 boys came from Tom Keogh Limerick AC , Jack Young West Limerick, Somto Amadi and Mattie Rice Dooneen. Girls U10: notable performance in this category came from Blank Daviet Dooneen (4th in 500m), Zara Coman Limerick AC, Anna Stack West Limerick AC, Lucy O Donnell and Rosie O Shaughnessy (Dooneen).

Boys U11: Lavr Malejevs (Dooneen) was a gold medal winner in a closely contested boys Shot Put with Oisin Purtill (Dooneen) in 5th. Rian Kiely Keoghan of Limerick AC got on the podium with a gutsy 3rd place finish in the 600m. There were also good performances from Thomas O Donnell, Tommy Hayes, Evan Ryle Burke, Cooper Martin all Dooneen, Danny Liston West Limerick, Christopher Cannon and Myles Anderson Limerick AC

Girls U11: Aoife Hayes (Dooneen AC) took home a Bronze medal in the long jump with her second jump getting her in the medals. Eva McMahon Dooneen Ac (5th) went close to a medal in the 600m. There were also notable performances from Abi Hannifin Limerick AC , Olivia Lynch, Belle Crowley, Robyn Clarke, Faye Cusack all Dooneen AC Aisling Fitzgerald West Limerick AC.

Boys U9: Tom Lynch (Limerick AC) gave a fine display of athleticism to take the long jump title. Tom Reid and Conor Oliver (both Limerick AC) , Ciarán McLoughlin (West Limerick) , Luke Kennedy (Dooneen) all had good performances.

Girls U9: Elsa Fahy West Limerick went very close to a medal with 4th place finishes in both 60m and 300m. Some other good performances came from Anna Murphy Limerick AC, Clara Mooney and Aoife Cantwell ( 6th in 60m) Dooneen Ac.

Relays: Limerick AC boys were in top form taking 1st place in two very hotly contested U10 and U14 relays. Dooneen AC took silver in the girls U11 relay.