Limerick side targets Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup final glory in Cork

The Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally squad which is competing in the Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup final at Musgrave Park today Pic: Ardscoil Mhuire twitter
A LIMERICK school will be targeting Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup final glory at Musgrave Park later today, Wednesday, March 30.
In the Munster Schools Junior Cup final, Limerick side Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally, will take on St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe at the Cork venue at 1pm.
The Limerick school came through a tough semi-final where they defeated Bandon Grammar School 24-17 at Musgrave Park last week.
A number of players stood out for Ardscoil Mhuire on the day including twins Hannah and Katie Hehir, Aoife Grimes, Jodie Ellis and Lucia Te Pou, younger sister of Aaliyah, who starred for the Munster Senior Women side who won the Women’s Interprovincial Championship last year.
In the Munster Schools Senior Cup final, Bandon Grammar School will meet St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe in Musgrave Park today at 3pm.
The Cork school were too strong for Limerick side Villiers in the semi-final last week with Lucia Linn, who was recently selected in an Ireland U18 training squad, impressing at out-half.
