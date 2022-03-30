Limerick woman in Ireland squad for Junior Hockey World Cup

A HIGHLY-RATED Limerick hockey player is a member of the Irish Under-21 women’s team which is participating in the refixed Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom in South Africa.

Defender/midfielder Anna Horan, of Catholic Institute Hockey Club, is a key member of David Passmore’s squad for the tournament which begins this Friday.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive star Horan, of Mary Immaculate College, has enjoyed a whirlwind return to Ireland after a season in the United States’ NCAA system. Horan has helped Catholic Institute to an excellent run in the EY Hockey League and place in this season's Irish Senior Cup final.

The Junior World Cup was originally set to be played in December until the discovery of the Omicron variant saw it put on hold. The Covid-19 pandemic had already seen a number of changes in entrants while Russia were subsequently excluded earlier this month with Austria taking their place.

It meant a rejig of the group stage line-up with Ireland now set to face Ukraine in the first game of the competition this Friday at 8am Irish time.

Their involvement has been part of a big effort on behalf of the hockey community with Polish Hockey aiding their efforts to cross the border to Walcz; the Dutch federation has since been their host, offering facilities to train and prepare in Rotterdam.

After the Ukraine date, the Junior Green Army will meet England – whom they played in a series this month at Lilleshall – before facing home nation South Africa. A top two place in the opening phase will put Ireland into the quarter-finals.