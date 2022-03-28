Search

28 Mar 2022

Referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's Heineken Champions Cup first leg clash

Thomond Park Stadium will host the second leg meeting of Munster Rugby and Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup on April 16

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

28 Mar 2022 4:17 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE match referee for the first leg of Munster Rugby's Heineken Champions Cup clash 16 clash with Exeter Chiefs has been confirmed.

French official Pierre Brousset will take charge of the first leg fixture between the two former winners at Sandy Park which has a 5.30pm kick-off.

The sides will meet in the return leg at Thomond Park a week later on Saturday, April 16 at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Limerick-based referee Andrew Brace will take charge of the Heineken Champions Cup last 16 meeting of Montpellier and Harlequins in France on Sunday, April 10.

The appointments for the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, second leg fixtures will be announced as soon as possible following the conclusion of the matches in both tournaments on the weekend of April 8-10.

