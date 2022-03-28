Limerick's Catholic Institute one game away from historic Irish Senior Cup success

The Catholic Institute hockey squad which has reached this season's women's Irish Senior Cup final
LIMERICK'S Catholic Institute will contest the women’s Irish Senior Cup final in late April seeking to win the prestigious title for the first time in their history.
The in-form Catholic Institute side will face Pembroke in the final.
Institute left it late in their semi-final against UCD on Sunday afternoon in Rosbrien.
UCD – winners of three of the last four editions of the cup – looked set to be the first club to win in Limerick this season thanks to a Hannah McLoughlin penalty corner strike.
However, two goals from Ireland international Naomi Carroll in the last 10 minutes saw Institute turn the game on its head for a 2-1 success in front of a big home crowd. It will be the Limerick club's third final appearance, their most recent coming in 1984.
Institute's final opponents Pembroke beat Pegasus 2-0 at Serpentine Avenue in their semi-final.
Special mothers day moment at Rosbrien where Roisin Upton and Naomi Carroll were presented with special Olympic mementoes by their club, Catholic Institute!— Hockey Ireland (@irishhockey) March 27, 2022
Picture: @maxfulham04 pic.twitter.com/eOgVuJ4DeK
Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group; Martina Coogan of United Airlines and United Airlines Pilot Captain Dan Sullivan | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
William Street was closed off for a time this morning, but has since re-opened | Picture: Brendan Gleeson
