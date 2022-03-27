In Pictures: Treaty United fans celebrate league win over Waterford FC

TREATY United secured their first home league win of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season when edging past Waterford FC at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Goals from Matt Keane and Enda Curran proved crucial as Treaty United picked up three precious points in this exciting Munster derby fixture.
Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side return to action on Monday, April 4 with a rearranged fixture against Athlone Town at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
Kieran Ryan-Benson was the photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Treaty's meeting with Waterford at the Markets Field on Friday night.
