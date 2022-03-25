Munster Rugby hit Benetton for six to get back on track in URC

Matt Gallagher, of Munster, dives over to score his side's first try in their bonus point win over Benetton Rugby in the URC at Musgrave Park on Friday night
MUNSTER Rugby got their United Rugby Championship campaign back on track with a convincing 51-22 bonus point win over Benetton Rugby at Musgrave Park on Friday night.
On the back of two defeats in their rescheduled two-game tour to South Africa and ahead of next Saturday's visit of arch rivals Leinster to Thomond Park, Munster Rugby received a timely boost running in six tries against the Italian side, including four in the second half.
Munster, who led 17-10 at half-time, had tries from Matt Gallagher, Craig Casey, Simon Zebo, Player of the Match Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan and Damian de Allende, while Ben Healy was 100% off the kicking tee.
More to follow:
MUNSTER RUGBY: Matt Gallagher; Shane Daly, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (CAPT), John Hodnett, Alex kendellen. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O'Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Chris Farrell
BENETTON RUGBY: Andries Coetzee, Ratuva Tavuyara, Joaquin Riera, Tommaso Menoncello, Rhyno Smith, Tomas Albornoz, Dewaldt Duvenage (CAPT), Ivan Nemer, Tomas Baravalle, Nahuel Tetaz, Irnè Herbst, Carl Wegner, Sebastian Negri, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi. Replacements: . Matteo Drudi, Matteo Drudi, Simone Ferrari, Niccolò Cannone, Matteo Meggiato, Callum Braley, Giacomo Da Re, Tommaso Benvenuti
