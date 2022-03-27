Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

International:

Congratulations to Sarah Lavin who finished seventh in the Final of the 60 metres Hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. She broke her pb twice en route, including 8.03 secs in her heat and 7.97 in the semi final before 8.09 in her third race of the day in the final. She is Ireland’s first World Indoor Finalist since 2010. Very well done Sarah!.



Irish Life National Juvenile Indoor Championships:

The National Juvenile Indoor Athletics Finals took place in Athlone IT this weekend. Two exciting days of competition included new championship best performance in many events (1500m,800m and Pole Vault). The competition was intense with close finishes the order of the day.

There were presentations of Special Star Awards to athletes who had outstanding performances in individual events. Laura Frawley, Emerald AC, was awarded the Bill Battersby trophy in recognition of her achievements in Long and Triple Jumps. Laura won Gold in High Jump and Silver in Long Jump this weekend.

Leagh Moloney, Emerald AC, also competed in High Jump, Long Jump and Hurdles bringing home 2 Bronze Medals. Malachy McKenna was Silver Medallist in the U16 Boys 60m Hurdles. Darragh Murphy, Limerick AC took Silver in the U19 200m.

Meabh Purtill took Bronze Medal in U15 Shot Putt with her sister Emer winning a Silver medal in U14. In the Boys U12 Ryle Bourke and Robert Purtill placed 4th and 5th. Gyte Andrijauskaite won Gold U12 Shot Putt.

U12 Shot Putt 1st Gyte Andrijauskaite (Dooneen) 8.42m, won by almost a metre. Ryle Bourke Dillon (Dooneen) Shot Putt 4th (8.13m)

U13 600m Ellen Goggin (Dooneen) 4th in heat 1:43.29 secs.

U14 Emer Purtill (Dooneen) 2nd in Shot Put 12.16m, Megan O’Shea (Dooneen) 4th 60m final 8.25 secs

U15 Maeve Purtill (Dooneen) 3rd (10.26m),Éanna Ní Huighinn Iseult (Dooneen) 4th 60m final 8.08 secs, missing out a medal only by 1000ths of a second.

U16 Malachy McKenna (Emerald) 60mh 2nd (9:02), Vivian Amaeze (Dooneen) 3rd 200m Sprint 26.10. Rose Gavan (Limerick AC) 7th 60 Sprint final 60m in 8.12 secs .

U17 Leagh Moloney (Emerald) Long Jump 3rd (5.22m) , 60mh 3rd (8.22 secs) , High Jump 4th (1.55m) Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) continues to shine taking Silver in the final of the 400m in a time of 57.776 in a very tight contest. She followed that up with 2nd place in the U18 200m in 25.51. Dennis Matthews Dickson (Dooneen) 4th U17 60m Sprint 7.30 secs.

Eimear Galvin, St Mary's AC, 5th U18 200m final 26.30.

U19 Laura Frawley (Emerald) High Jump 1st (1.60m), Long Jump 3rd (5.33m), Darragh Murphy (Limerick AC) 2nd in 200m final in 22.66 secs. Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) 3rd 800m final 2:16.58. Sarah Butler (Dooneen) 10th in the 1500m in 5:06.15



Mallow 10 Mile:

Bilboa’s John Kinsella competing for the second day in a row took second place in 53:10. From 6th place he worked his way up to second with a mile to go . The race was won by Irish International Sergiu Coibanu (Clonliffe Harriers) in 50:56 who went out hard and was never threatened. Also running were Dermot Kearns (59:32 and 37th overall) , Niall Bennis (1:02:17), Mike Griffin (1:04:38), Donie Dwane (1:08.28) and Niall Lynch (1:13:46).

Trail

Willie O’Donoghue (Moreabbey Milers) was 10th in the Bansha Woods 9.5K with Clubmate Mary Louise Ryan 2nd Woman.

Around the Country

The Wicklow Way Half marathon took place today which was used as a team Ireland selection race for the Trail du Guerledan in Brittany, France. John Kinsella came second and won one of the automatic selection place’s. The race will take place in June.

Fixtures:

The Limerick County 4 Mile Road Championships, hosted by West Limerick AC takes place next weekend in Dromcollougher.

The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile takes place on 15th May from Limerick Racecourse.