Treaty United's postponed game with Longford is rescheduled

TREATY United's postponed SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with Longford Town at the Markets Field has been rescheduled.
The game had originally been due to be played at the Markets Field on Friday, March 11. However, the fixture was postponed an hour before kick-off due to pitch conditions after the venue had initially passed a pitch inspection earlier in the day.
It has been confirmed this Tuesday morning that the fixture will now take place on Monday, May 16, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Treaty United are back in action this Friday night when Tommy Barrett's side hosts Waterford FC in a crucial Munster derby at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
