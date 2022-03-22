Search

22 Mar 2022

Treaty United's postponed game with Longford is rescheduled

Treaty United's rescheduled First Division fixture with Longford Town will take place at the Markets Field on May 16

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

22 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United's postponed SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with Longford Town at the Markets Field has been rescheduled.

The game had originally been due to be played at the Markets Field on Friday, March 11. However, the fixture was postponed an hour before kick-off due to pitch conditions after the venue had initially passed a pitch inspection earlier in the day.

It has been confirmed this Tuesday morning that the fixture will now take place on Monday, May 16, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Treaty United are back in action this Friday night when Tommy Barrett's side hosts Waterford FC in a crucial Munster derby at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

