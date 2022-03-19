Seventh place in World Indoor final for Limerick's Sarah Lavin

LIMERICK'S Sarah Lavin finished an excellent 7th in this evening's World Indoor Championships 60m hurdle final in Belgrade. The Lisnagry native qualified for the final with a 7.97PB, before running an 8.07 in the final itself. An incredible achievement for Lavin who will no doubt star for Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris come 2024
You can watch back all the action here:
"I have to be immensely proud... I mean, seventh in the world..." - Sarah Lavin has had a brilliant day in Belgrade. She spoke to @DavidGillick after her 60m hurdles World Indoor final #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/s3ntyZ4GZx— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 19, 2022
