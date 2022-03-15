Constitution Hill simply supreme for Henderson in Cheltenham opener

Constitution Hill led home a one-two for Nicky Henderson with an extraordinary performance in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite for the Festival opener, Nico de Boinville’s mount simply glided up the famous hill to account for stablemate Jonbon, with Willie Mullins’ Kilcruit well-beaten third.
The turning point of the Grade One was at the third-last flight, when the pace-setting Mullins-trained Dysart Dynamo crashed out, leaving the Henderson pair alone up front.
There was little between the duo going to two out – but Constitution Hill (9-4 joint-favourite) was going the better and soon took the lead.
The five-year-old, owned by Michael Buckley, quickly put daylight between himself and Jonbon to score by 22 lengths.
No other horse got into the race, with Kilcruit staying on to take minor honours another two and a half lengths away, as Henderson won the Supreme for a fifth time.
The mature site at Brooklodge is filled with colourful trees & hedging perfectly maintained and manicured
Dr Niall Muldoon, Ombudsman for Children, with 'Parents in Partnership' authors Carol Lannin and Dr Sandra Ryan | PICTURE: Brian Arthur
Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive LCCC, Mayor Daniel Butler, Seamus Quirke, Townmore and Joe Delaney, Director of Regneration LCCC and Regeneration staff, contractors and members of the Moyross community
Limerick Chamber says there is unprecedented opportunity for the region to become an international player in renewable energy
In all, 100 woodland trees and 1,500 hedge trees were planted by a band of volunteers in the new park
