In Pictures: Limerick's UL celebrate O'Connor Cup final win over UCC

UNIVERSITY of Limerick claimed the O'Connor Cup title after scoring a nail-biting 0-12 to 0-11 final victory over UCC at a wet and windy DCU Dóchas Éireann on Saturday afternoon.
This was ULs fifth win in the prestigious competition since 2014. Champions UL held a 0-10 to 0-4 lead at half-time.
UCC fought back strongly in the second half, but the Limerick side succeeded in maintaining their advantage until full-time.
SCORERS: UL: F Tangney 0-4 (2f), A Morrissey 0-4 (2f), N O’Connor 0-1, E Fitzpatrick 0-1, H O’Donoghue 0-1, A Reidy 0-1.
UCC: K Quirke 0-3 (2f), E Cleary 0-2 (1f), C McCarthy 0-2, K Hogan 0-1 (1f), S O’Leary 0-1, C S Leahy 0-1, L O’Mahony 0-1.
UL: R Landers; A Molloy, S Ni Chonnaill, C Boyle; C Needham, R Ambrose, E O’Shea; N O’Connor, A Reidy; Z Fay, E Fitzpatrick, D Beirne; A Morrissey, F Tangney, H O’Donoghue. Substitues: L Noone for Boyle (30), S Cunney for Beirne (37), A Sexton for Fitzpatrick (49), A O’Rourke for Morrissey (49).
UCC: C Forde; R Corkery, J O’Gorman, S Leahy; J O’Sullivan, I Sheehan, L O’Mahony; K Horgan, E Mullins; K Hogan, E Cleary, C McCarthy; A Carey, K Quirke, S O’Leary. Substitutes: A Fennessy for Carey (45), N Martin for O’Sullivan (57).
REFEREE: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
The proposed development will be located at Knockilasheen Road on the outskirts of the city | Picture: Adrian Butler
Limerick City and County Council is looking to retain nearly 400 CCTV cameras at locations across the city and county | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.