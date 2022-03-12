Search

12 Mar 2022

Munster Rugby rue poor first half in defeat to Bulls at Loftus Versfeld

Munster Rugby rue poor first half in URC defeat to Vodacom Bulls

Munster Rugby out-half Ben Healy makes a break against Vodacom Bulls in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

12 Mar 2022 5:23 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point in their 29-24 defeat to the Vodacom Bulls in their rescheduled United Rugby Championship fixture at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Munster's misfiring first half showing had the tourists trailing by 23 points, 3-26, at half-time, at altitude in Pretoria. The visitors contributed to their own downfall in that opening half through a combination of poor discipline and missed tackles.

However, Munster produced a much-improved second half showing, scoring three tries through Alex Kendellen, the fit-again Damian de Allende and Jack O'Donoghue to close within losing bonus point range.

The Bulls lost replacement hooker Bismarck du Plessis to a red card late on.

Vodacom Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (CAPT), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw. Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp; Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Canan Moodie


Munster: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Eoin O'Connor, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Damian de Allende

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media