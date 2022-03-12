Munster Rugby rue poor first half in defeat to Bulls at Loftus Versfeld

Munster Rugby out-half Ben Healy makes a break against Vodacom Bulls in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday
MUNSTER Rugby had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point in their 29-24 defeat to the Vodacom Bulls in their rescheduled United Rugby Championship fixture at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Munster's misfiring first half showing had the tourists trailing by 23 points, 3-26, at half-time, at altitude in Pretoria. The visitors contributed to their own downfall in that opening half through a combination of poor discipline and missed tackles.
However, Munster produced a much-improved second half showing, scoring three tries through Alex Kendellen, the fit-again Damian de Allende and Jack O'Donoghue to close within losing bonus point range.
The Bulls lost replacement hooker Bismarck du Plessis to a red card late on.
Vodacom Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (CAPT), Arno Botha, Elrigh Louw. Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp; Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Canan Moodie
Munster: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Eoin O'Connor, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Damian de Allende
