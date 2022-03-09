Search

09 Mar 2022

Limerick's St Munchin's College bows out of Munster Schools Junior Cup

Limerick's St Munchin's College bows out of Munster Schools Junior Cup

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Mar 2022 6:24 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S St Munchin's College bowed out of the Munster Schools Junior Cup at the semi-final stage today when losing out on a 40-19 scoreline to a strong CBC side at Musgrave Park.

Seven-time Junior Cup winners, St Munchin's, trailed by just a single point in the third quarter of the contest. However, Christians produced an impressive finish to the game to run out impressive winners.

St Munchin's trailed their hosts by eight points at half-time, 5-13. The Corbally side's first half points arrived just before the break courtesy of a try from Alex Quinn.

The resilient Limerick side then drew within a point of their fancied opponents shortly after the restart when full-back Be O'Mahony dotted down, while Tom Wood also landed the conversion for 13-12. 

CBC then did back with two tries, one of which was converted, as the Cork side built a significant 25-12 advantage.

Three further tries for Christians then put the result beyond doubt. However, St Munchin's were rewarded for their spirited display when Charlie Grace struck for the Corbally side's third try of the contest.

Limerick side Crescent College Comprehensive will face PBC in the second Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final at Musgrave Park tomorrow, Thursday.

CBC: Calvin Kilbride; Andrew Murray, Alex O’Connell, Leo O’Leary, Ben McCarthy; Charlie O’Shea, Christopher Barrett; Ronan O’Callaghan, Darragh Prenter, Ross McElhinney; Zach Coughlan, Ian Morton; Cian Walsh, Craig Hughes, Conor Galvin. Replacements: Patrick O’Rourke, Mathew Shalloe, Zach McGarry, Reuben Coughlan, Rory Cogan, Jamie McCarthy, Cian Corkery, Daire O’Callaghan, Ben Mayer, Shea Glackin.

St Munchin’s College: Ben O’Mahony; Adam McGlynn, Tom Williams, Rio Tier, Alex Quinn; Tom Wood, Cathal Glynn; Darragh Fogarty, Adam O’Shaughnessy, Sean Campbell; Eoin O’Callaghan, Lee Collopy; Oskars Vitolins, Charlie Grace, Billy Power. Replacements: Cian Neiland, Anthony Jay O’Grady, Cian Brown, Kieran English, Eoin Coughlan, Cillian McGrath, Killian Playon, Gearoid O’Brien, Callum Kiely, Darragh Dillon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media