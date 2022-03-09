Limerick's St Munchin's College bows out of Munster Schools Junior Cup

LIMERICK'S St Munchin's College bowed out of the Munster Schools Junior Cup at the semi-final stage today when losing out on a 40-19 scoreline to a strong CBC side at Musgrave Park.

Seven-time Junior Cup winners, St Munchin's, trailed by just a single point in the third quarter of the contest. However, Christians produced an impressive finish to the game to run out impressive winners.

St Munchin's trailed their hosts by eight points at half-time, 5-13. The Corbally side's first half points arrived just before the break courtesy of a try from Alex Quinn.

The resilient Limerick side then drew within a point of their fancied opponents shortly after the restart when full-back Be O'Mahony dotted down, while Tom Wood also landed the conversion for 13-12.

CBC then did back with two tries, one of which was converted, as the Cork side built a significant 25-12 advantage.

Three further tries for Christians then put the result beyond doubt. However, St Munchin's were rewarded for their spirited display when Charlie Grace struck for the Corbally side's third try of the contest.

Limerick side Crescent College Comprehensive will face PBC in the second Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final at Musgrave Park tomorrow, Thursday.

CBC: Calvin Kilbride; Andrew Murray, Alex O’Connell, Leo O’Leary, Ben McCarthy; Charlie O’Shea, Christopher Barrett; Ronan O’Callaghan, Darragh Prenter, Ross McElhinney; Zach Coughlan, Ian Morton; Cian Walsh, Craig Hughes, Conor Galvin. Replacements: Patrick O’Rourke, Mathew Shalloe, Zach McGarry, Reuben Coughlan, Rory Cogan, Jamie McCarthy, Cian Corkery, Daire O’Callaghan, Ben Mayer, Shea Glackin.

St Munchin’s College: Ben O’Mahony; Adam McGlynn, Tom Williams, Rio Tier, Alex Quinn; Tom Wood, Cathal Glynn; Darragh Fogarty, Adam O’Shaughnessy, Sean Campbell; Eoin O’Callaghan, Lee Collopy; Oskars Vitolins, Charlie Grace, Billy Power. Replacements: Cian Neiland, Anthony Jay O’Grady, Cian Brown, Kieran English, Eoin Coughlan, Cillian McGrath, Killian Playon, Gearoid O’Brien, Callum Kiely, Darragh Dillon.