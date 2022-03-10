St Michael's Rowing Club host Head of the River time trial

ST MICHAEL'S Rowing Club once again brings racing into the heart of the city this weekend with their 'Head of the River' time trial race taking place from the O'Callaghan Strand Clubhouse on Saturday, from 10am-4pm.

This will just be the second time the club has hosted the event in the city centre, after postponement during lockdowns and adverse weather in 2018.

The 'Head of the River' races differ from the traditional 2km, laned courses during regatta season. It's a time trial event where the visiting 82 crews will launch from the club over a 90 minute period, rowing down to the race start line 6kms downriver.

Once in place they are let off, one by one, to race over a 5.5 kms course against the clock and against the chasing pack of crews.

It makes for excellent viewing and members of the public and supporters will find the best viewing positions at Barrington's Pier, Shannon Bridge and Steamboat Quay to spot the 82 crews racing towards the city centre finish line.

An army of volunteers of club members, families and supporters will be in place along with much needed river support from local clubs Castleconnell, UL, Athlunkard, Shannon, Bunratty Search and Rescue and Killaloe Sailing Club to ensure there is a high number of safety marshals on the water to ensure a safe race.

The clubhouse will be open for tea/coffee and hot food for rowers and supporters alike with a portion of the income will be donated to the Irish Red Cross for their efforts in Ukraine.