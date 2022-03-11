Limerick athletes to compete at world indoor championships

Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin who is competing at the World Indoor Championships
TWO Limerick athletes have been included in the Ireland squad to compete at the upcoming World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Olympian Sarah Lavin, of Emerald AC, is included in the 19-strong Ireland squad for the prestigious championships. Lisnagry athlete Lavin will compete in the women's 60m hurdles.
Lavin secured the 60m hurdles title at the recent with a superb 8:12 display at the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena last month.
This month, Lavin, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, continued her brilliant early season form in the 60m hurdles final at the World Indoor Tour final in Madrid, crossing in 8.14 seconds for third place.
Also named in the Ireland squad is Lavin's Emerald AC clubmate Róisín Harrison who is a member of the Women's 4x400m Relay squad.
Harrison, who is coached by, Eoghan McNamara, is joined in the relay squad by Newport ACs Sharlene Mawdsley, Phil Healy of Bandon AC, Sophie Becker, of Raheny Shamrocks and Catherine McManus, of Dublin City Harriers.
The World Indoor Championships in Belgrade take place between March 18 and 20.
Team Ireland squad for World Indoor Championships
Sarah Lavin (W 60m Hurdles)
Israel Olatunde (M 60m)
Molly Scott (W 60m)
Phil Healy (W 400m, 4x400m relay)
Sophie Becker (W 400m, 4x400m relay)
Sharlene Mawdsley (W 4x400m relay)
Roisin Harrison (W 4x400m relay)
Catherine McManus (W 4x400m relay)
Mark English (M 800m, 4x400 relay)
Cillin Greene (M 4x400m relay)
Robert McDonnell (M 4x400m relay)
Cathal Crosbie (M 4x400m relay)
Chris O'Donnell (M 4x400m relay)
Brian Gregan (M 4x400 relay)
Síofra Cleirigh Buttner (W 800m)
Andrew Coscoran (M 1500m)
Sarah Healy (W 1500m)
Luke McCann (M 1500m)
Darragh McElhinney (M 3000m)
