Clinical Limerick ETB book FAI ETB Bobby Smith Cup semi-final spot

LIMERICK ETB claimed their second win in their second game of the 2022 FAI ETB Bobby Smith Cup with a comfortable 6-2 win against Waterford ETB at UL North Campus.

A much-changed home side started the game in control, looking determined in possession. In a pulsating opening 45 minutes, the Shannonsiders' pressed with energy when the ball was lost, while Waterford at times looked threatening on the ball, stringing passes together in good areas.

Some 17 minutes in, Limerick claimed their first goal. Good pressure from the left sided pair of Craig Prendergast and Aaron Quinlivan forced a turnover in the middle of the pitch.

As the ball broke to Ethan Fitzgerald, the midfielder was able to put striker Conor Keane through with a defence-splitting pass. Keane made no mistake, going around the Waterford goalkeeper and scoring into an empty net.

The game was very much in the balance for long periods of the first half and when Waterford equalised with a looping header from a long free kick, it looked like a half time stalemate was on the cards. Jack Ryan however, had other ideas and Mike McCarthy’s team responded quickly to conceding. A great ball from Scott Kirkland found Ryan, who stayed calm and chipped the ball over the advancing Waterford keeper’s head and into the back of the net.

After a half-time pep talk from assistant manager Shane Tracy, Limerick came out strongly in the second half, controlling the game well and were rewarded for their approach with a third goal.

The impressive Keane breezed past Waterford’s right back and put strike partner Ryan through in the box. Ryan, again calm and composed, finished well to make it 3-1 with his second of the game. Despite playing well, Limerick conceded again to a determined Waterford side with an hour gone but retaliated quickly with Ryan and Keane again combining for Keane’s second.

Ryan was able to stay on his feet after a robust Waterford tackle, and power into the penalty area before finding Keane, who scored with a low flick to the Waterford goalkeeper’s left.

The home side’s twin forwards went on to complete their hat tricks. Keane, with a neat turn and finish, and Ryan with a towering header from a Paddy Bermingham free kick that was adjudged to have crossed the line.

A strong showing then from FAI ETB Limerick who head into the semi-finals of the competition on March 23. Their opponents will be decided after the final round of fixtures in the Northern Section next week. Any two from Dundalk, Clondalkin, Cabra and Irishtown can still qualify from a tightly contested group.