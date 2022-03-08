Search

08 Mar 2022

Munster Rugby issue squad update from South Africa

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

The Munster squad arrived in South Africa yesterday, Monday, and are training in Pretoria today (Tuesday) ahead of Saturday’s URC clash against Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld (2.05pm Irish time/4.05pm local time).

On the injury front, Damian de Allende has recovered from an abdomen injury and returns to training this week.

There are nine Munster players with the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s 6 Nations clash against England with Jeremy Loughman joining the squad for the first time.

There were nine Munster players in All Ireland League action at the weekend.

In Division 1A, Conor Phillips and Eoin O’Connor helped Young Munster to a 39-24 victory over Lansdowne with Phillips, who started at outside centre, among the tries.

Tony Butler kicked five penalties and two conversions from full-back for Garryowen as they beat Ballynahinch 29-26 at Dooradoyle.

Also in 1A, Alex McHenry scored two tries for Cork Constitution with Seán French also lining out for Con in their 32-27 loss away to Dublin University.

In Division 1B, four Munster players helped Shannon to a 33-22 win away to Old Belvedere.

Jake Flannery scored a try and kicked four conversions from out-half with Aran Hehir also touching down.

Ethan Coughlan and Declan Moore, who is on loan at Ulster, featured off the bench.

Continuing to rehab: Roman Salanoa (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Liam O’Connor (knee), Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh), Jack Daly (ankle).

