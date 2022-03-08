Cheltenham Previews in Adare and Askeaton to benefit Ukraine citizens

AHEAD of next week’s Cheltenham Racing Festival, two attractive Preview Nights have been organised to take place in Limerick this weekend, with proceeds from each going to help people in Ukraine.

First-up, and with a stellar line-up of guests, is Bill Chawke’s Bar in Adare on this Thursday night, (8pm), with panellists to include leading amateur jockey Kevin Power of Kilmallock, top local trainer Eric McNamara (Rathkeale), fellow handler and noted singer Ronnie O’Leary of Clare, along with pundit and sometimes comic Johnny Luby, from Tipperary.

“They are a collection of characters,” commented Al Fitzpatrick, long-time Bar Manager at Chawke’s on The Rathkeale Road.

“Eric and Kevin will probably be the two guys to keep an ear out for in terms of festival tips, and while Ronnie and Johnny know plenty about the horses also, it’s likely that their best contribution will come through entertainment with some singing and cracking jokes”

He added: “However, while we have to live our lives too, we simply can not forget about the plight of honest, decent people who are going through such a difficult time in their own lives at the moment, and those are the people of Ukraine. We will think of them on Thursday night, as the Preview is in Aid of The Citizens of Ukraine.”

Admission is €20, which includes a complimentary drink and finger food.

Former Longford football great, Padraig Ryan, who now lives in Adare, will no doubt prove himself once more as a competent compere.

Only two days out from the Festival, Josh Sheahan’s Top of the Town in Askeaton will host its Preview Show from 7pm on Sunday next.

Josh, well known for his hilarious post-race TV interviews, has secured talented trainer Michael Winters of Kanturk, 2016 Grand National winning jockey David Mullins (Kilkenny), last year’s festival winning pilot Richie Condon (Cork) and Brian Collins, widely regarded as a value Independent Bookmaker.

“To be honest, we haven’t had the chance to have this Preview now for a few years due to obvious reasons and really everyone is chomping at the bit,” said Josh, General Manager.

“It has the makings of a good informative night for lovers of National Hunt Racing, and let’s hope there will be some other good laughs too away from racing as well.”

He added: “Listen, let’s hope we make a nice few euro to help alleviate what awfulness the people of Ukraine are going through at the moment.”

Admission is €15, which covers a free €10 bet with Brian Collins Bookmaker and a selection of light bites.