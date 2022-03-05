Search

05 Mar 2022

Limerick Celtics' sides in All-Ireland semi final action

05 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

Limerick Celtics have two teams in the National Under 18 Cup Semi finals tomorrow, Sunday March 6.

The Under 18 girls, who beat St Mary's Castleisland by 91 to 84 points in the All-Ireland Quarter Final on Sunday February 20 will take on take on Waterford Wildcats at 10am The Insure My House National Cup Semi finals. 

While at 12noon, the U-18 Boys side, winners over Moycullen in their All Ireland Quarter Final (91 to 64) will meet the Eanna club  from Dublin. 

