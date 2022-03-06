Limerick Leader athletics round up

‘All Real’ sponsored Adare 10K

Sunshine and south-westerly winds provided the setting as the hugely popular Adare 10K returned for it’s 27th edition after a ‘Covid related hiatus’ in 2021.

It once again attracted a high quality field from across Munster and beyond. Kilkee native Jake O’Regan of St John’s AC, lead from start to finish to take first place in a course record time of 30:09.

2016 winner Declan Moore of Bilboa AC remains ever consistent taking second in 32:29 with Barry O’Donovan (Cork Track Club) completing the podium in 32:51.

Kenneth Rodgers (St John’s AC, Clare) was 4th in 32:51 with Andrew Nevin (Mullingar Harriers) 5th in 34:02.

Mike Neville received the Costello Cup as 1st West Limerick athlete in 36:18. M40 and 9th overall Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) 34:54, M50 and 11th overall Dermot Kearns (35:17).

A West Limerick side featuring Karl Lenihan (10th, 35:00) Killian Lynch (12th 35:20) Aogán MacDomhnaill (13th 35:28) and Gary Carroll (16th 35:47) were first placed team on 51 pts with Limerick AC 2nd on 101 and An Ríocht 3rd on 116.

Cahirsiveen native Grace Lynch of Iveragh AC was a comfortable winner of the Women’s race also in a course record time of 34:32.

It was a second victory for Lynch at this event having previously won in 2018. She was followed in second by Cappamore native Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum AC in 35:28. Irish Intentional Mary Mulhare of Portlaoise AC was third in 35:54. 2011 winner Siobhán O’Doherty of Borrisokane was 4th in 36:28 with another International Úna Britton of Kilcoole 5th in 36:48.

Ashling Fitzgerald took the Corn Na mban Trophy as first West Limerick AC in 42:57. Dooneen on 88 pts were first placed team, featuring Anne MacPhail (9th and 1st F50 in 39:55) , Clare Coleman (17th 41:30), Karen Raine (27th 44:38) and Louise Matthews (35th 46:53) . West Limerick on 152 were second with Mallow 3rd on 170.

Other times included Tony McMahon (41:21) and Donie Dwane (41:22) – both Kilmallock, Caitríona Farrell (44:31) and Yvonne Casey (51:51) - both An Brú, Yvonne Deegan (Country Club) 44:56, Kevin O’Donoghue (West Limerick) 41:42 and Bilboa’s Helen Meehan crossed the line in 46:07.

This event was the largest in the region since the outbreak of the ‘Covid Pandemic’. There was a fantastic atmosphere and it was hugely enjoyed by all.

Well done to West Limerick AC, volunteers, sponsors and all involved in the staging of an excellent event.

Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships

Taking place at the National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown, Olympian Sarah Lavin of Emerald AC took Gold in the 60mh in a time of 8.12 secs.

In a photo finish for second Dooneen’s Lilly-Ann O’Hora on 8.27 secs was eventually awarded third and the Bronze medal.

Her time was the same as second placed Kate Doherty of Dundrum South Dublin AC. Elsewhere on day one Emerald’s Luke Morris was 7th in the 200m in 22.75. Clubmate Seán McCarthy was 3rd in his 200m heat (23.65).

An Brú’s Munster Champion Mark Carmody was 5th in his 800m heat in 1:55.22.

On day 2 Róisín Harrison of Emerald AC claimed the Bronze medal in the 400m in a time of 53:12. Clubmate Ciara Sheehy also took Bronze in the Shot Putt with a best throw of 12.27 metres. Alana Fratarolli of Limerick AC was just behind her in 4th on 12.25m. Lauren O’Leary also Emerald) qualified for the 60m final where she came 7th in 7.84 secs.

Fixtures

The Milford Hospice 10k takes place on 13th March starting at UL.